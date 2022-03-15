QAnon John Gets Slammed on Real Time with Bill Maher

QAnon John hit the big time: Real Time With Bill Maher.
In a post to his many social media followers, QAnon John, whose real name is John Sabal, gave his hot take on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “I don’t see this ‘invasion’ of Ukraine as a ‘bad’ thing,” Sabal said in a post. “I see it as a clearing out of a very corrupt center of operations for the Cabal.”
Somehow, HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher got ahold of the post.
After reading the post to his audience Maher said: “Ah, yes, the cabal. That’s the pedophile ring of elitist baby-eaters that QAnon believes is the real problem in the world, and naturally when war breaks out, it’s really about that. No wonder the government puts chips in the vaccine to track you people.”
But whenever QAnoners get called out like this, they take it as proof that they’re on to something. QAnon John, of course, is no different.
He seemed thrilled to be mentioned on the show. “Wow. Bill Maher was talking about me BY NAME and quote last night,” Sabal wrote in a post. “I guess I REALLY made the grade, huh??? It just goes to show that they DO watch everything we say.”
He continued: “It’s a real HONOR to be that OVER THE TARGET and openly mocked by him. I see this as a gift from God! WE ARE THE NEWS NOW!!!”
Sabal is arguably known best for his QAnon conventions, the first of which was held in Dallas last year. His events have featured close affiliates of former President Donald Trump as well as Texas politicians like Texas GOP chairman Allen West and U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert.
Days before his Real Time debut, Sabal also got a shout out from the Anti-Defamation League for posting antisemitic content, including a post about the “Khazarian invasion.”
Conspiracy theorists believe that invasion of Ukraine is being orchestrated by Jews for both financial control and global prowess, according to the ADL. Some conspiracy theorists make reference to something they call the “Khazarian Mafia” or the “Khazarian invasion.” They basically believe that modern Eastern European Jews are descendants of a people known as the Khazars who converted to Judaism and lived in present-day Ukraine.
“Believers claim Putin’s incursion into Ukraine was a means to help the country counter/dispel an invasion of ‘Khazar Jews,’” according to the Anti-Defamation League.
Of course, Sabal is a believer. In a post to his more than 81,000 followers on Telegram, Sabal wrote, “Ukraine is the home base and last bastion of the Khazarian Mafia who happens to control the world’s deep state.”
Sabal laughed off the ADL mention, sharing screenshots of the article with his followers. “Look, Ma!” he wrote. But he promises he's not antisemitic. “I’m the farthest thing from an ‘antisemite,’” he wrote. “Quite the opposite actually. Your words, and BS article are as weak and pathetic as your terrible ‘organization.’”
On Holocaust Remembrance Day, Sabal hopped on Telegram to tell his followers a Satanic sect of Judaism supposedly runs "the deep state."