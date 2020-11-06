Well, How ‘bout Dem Cowboys? Cowtown Turns Blue.

Among other bits of news popping up around the country regarding mail-in ballots, Tarrant County transformed into light blue on the presidential electoral map yesterday. A Thursday afternoon update nudged the Biden/Harris ticket past Trump/Pence by 427 votes, or .05%. In 2016, Trump received 51.7% of the vote compared with 49.17% in 2020. This year the county saw a 19% increase in voter turnout compared with the last presidential election.

According to a Twitter post on Nov 5., Tarrant County still has more than 15,000 absentee ballots pending processing, all of which were received by Nov. 4. They expect to have all of those completed by the end of the day Friday.

Tarrant County voters in the sliced and diced (aka gerrymandered) District 6 also went with Democrat Stephen Daniel over incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Ron Wright. Daniel received 51% of votes to Wright’s 46% in Tarrant County. Wright ultimately won the seat though; dark blue parts of far east Tarrant County and a sliver of south Fort Worth just west of Interstate-35W is attached to large swaths of rural counties including Ellis, where Wright received 67% of the votes, and Navarro, where he received 73%.

Tarrant County Elections had a snafu processing mail-in ballots earlier this week. A faulty printing job on the bar codes affected 20-25% of all mail-in ballots, requiring a timely replication of all those ballots. Elections officials worked with the Tarrant County Ballot Board to complete the process of making sure all of the affected ballots were properly duplicated by hand.

Twitter handle “Proud Conservative Scum” pointed out that it took some doing for President Trump to turn this red county blue, but as pointed out, Trump didn't win by that big of a margin last time around.

