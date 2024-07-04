DFW Restaurant Week is Back and Reservations Open Monday, July 8

Dining for Great Local Causes
The North Texas Food Bank works to provide food to children, seniors and families in several counties across the region. In addition to having claimed a spot on Forbes' Top 100 Charities in America list in 2023, the food bank is a member of Feed America, which is the largest hunger relief organization in the U.S.
DFW Restaurant Week celebrates North Texas' unique restaurant landscape and provides diners with fun, exclusive prix-fixe menu experiences at excellent price points. In the process, it has raised over $11 million for the North Texas Food Bank and Lena Pope over the last 27 years.
“Diners can enjoy excellent food at some of the finest restaurants, knowing that each meal purchased in the greater Dallas area helps the North Texas Food Bank provide three nutritious meals to neighbors in need for every dollar donated by the restaurant,” said Trisha Cunningham, president and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank.
Lena Pope has operated for nearly a century, providing children and their families with education and counseling to support children's development and promote positive mental health outcomes.
“Participating in DFW Restaurant Week goes beyond enjoying a delicious meal at a great price; it actively supports children and families across Tarrant County,” said Ashley Elgin, CEO of Lena Pope. “Lena Pope’s counseling, education and behavior intervention programs ensure that every member of our community can thrive.”
How It Works
Participating restaurants are located all around Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties. Some spots we love that have participated for years include Rise, Billy Can Can and Al Biernat's. Roughly 20% of each diner’s prix-fixe meal purchases at participating restaurants will be donated to North Texas Food Bank and Lena Pope.
Reservations (while not necessary, but recommended) will open on Monday, July 8, which is also when the full lineup of participating restaurants will be announced. And despite its name, to our delight, North Texas Restaurant Week runs for a month. Though the kick-off date for the event's first week is set for August 5, some restaurants will participate in preview weekend, allowing diners to get in on the festivities early, August 1–4.
When you enter a participating restaurant just be sure to ask for the Restaurant Week menu. And again, it's best to make reservations.
Some important dates:
- Reservations open and lineup announced, July 8
- Preview Weekend, Aug. 1–4
- Week One, Aug. 5–11
- Week Two, Aug. 12–18
- Week Three, Aug. 19–25
- Week Four, Aug. 26 – Sept. 1
So, mark your calendars to give back to two wonderful causes and enjoy a fancy meal out for a great price. To make reservations and view the full lineup once it drops on July 8, click here to visit the DFW Restaurant Week (or, fortunately for all of us, Restaurant Month) website.