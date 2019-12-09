7 Dinners to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Dallas

This past year in Dallas was a big year for food, with several top chefs opening restaurants in the year, along with the city receiving coveted title. Next year looks to be even bigger for Bon Appétit’s Restaurant City of the Year, with more developments to open and with international favorites such as Jollibee bringing locations to Dallas-Fort Worth. But before we ring in a new era of Dallas food, here are a few places in Dallas where you can have your last meal of 2019 on New Year’s Eve.

Capitol Pub 2401 N. Henderson Ave. (Knox-Henderson)

This staple pub will close its doors next year, and you can say your final goodbyes at Capitol Pub’s send-off soirée. Attendees can go through a selection of craft beers, cocktails, scotches and whiskies. There will be a Champagne toast at midnight, as well as party favors. Plus, tunes spun by DJ Samma Lone. There will be no cover charge, but seating is limited, so arrive early.

EXPAND Have one last toast to 2019 and one last toast in Capitol Pub. Capitol Pub

Fauna 2330 Flora St., Suite 150 (Arts District)

Break in the new year with a splurge at this 12-course New Year’s Eve dinner. Two seatings (16 people each) will have plenty of Champagne and caviar throughout the night. The first seating, 6 to 9 p.m., is $300; the second, 9 p.m. to midnight, is $450 (cocktails and wine included). Get your tickets here.

Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck 300 Reunion Blvd. E., Dallas

Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck will host a six-course dinner ($165) with preparations by executive chef Jacob Williamson and special seafood offerings from Chef Hiroyuki. A wine pairing will also be available for an additional $50. For an even more luxurious experience, there will be another party in Five Sixty’s private dining space, Cloud 9. At NYE on Cloud 9 ($225), guests will enjoy an assortment of appetizers and desserts, as well as an all-inclusive cocktail menu. At midnight, they can get the best view of the city, watching the fireworks from Reunion Tower, as well as a complimentary Champagne toast. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Legacy Hall 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

Plano’s popular food hall will host two different New Year’s Eve experiences this year. On the first floor, there will be a bootlegger bash, in which general admission will be free. Guests are encouraged to dress up in their most fabulous roaring ‘20s attire. On the second and third floors will be the elevated Golden Experience ($50), where guests can enjoy specially curated fare, a sparkle dessert bar, one craft libation, a midnight Champagne toast, live entertainment, flappers, party favors and more. Get your tickets here.

EXPAND Parigi's will be extra fancy for the evening. Myles Wren

Parigi 3311 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn)

Celebrate the end of 2019 at this French-Italian fusion restaurant. Parigi will be decorated to look and feel like Paris. There will not be a prix fixe menu or seatings, so guests can expect to order their favorites. It will be a festive night with hats, noisemakers and lots of Champagne.

Sea Breeze 4017 Preston Road, Suite 530, Plano

For those wanting to end 2019 with seafood, Sea Breeze will host a New Year’s Eve dinner. For $80, guests can try oysters, sole stuffed with lobster, and more. Plus, an additional $20 will get you wine pairings from Sea Breeze’s sommelier. Make your reservation here.

Te Deseo 2700 Olive St. (Harwood District)

Ring in the new year with sexy Latin flair. Te Deseo will become a stylish party scene with a spacious dance floor, five bars on two levels, a live DJ on the decks, two open-air cigar lounges, balloon drops and more. Attendees will enjoy a beautiful view of the Dallas skyline, as well as Latin cuisine and cocktails. Get your tickets here.