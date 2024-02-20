8 Cloves: A Fusion of Passion and Flavor at the Dallas Farmers Market

It’s been around for more than five years, but it took a recent deep dive into the city’s Indian restaurant scene for us to discover 8 Cloves, an Indian fusion spot tucked away in the Dallas Farmers Market. The casual dining spot is owned by Afifa Nayeb, who also owned French-Indian fusion restaurant Ame, which closed last year after Nayeb was involved in an accident with an 18-wheeler.
But despite the challenges of physical recovery and limited strength in her right arm, Nayeb saw an opportunity to refocus her attention on 8 Cloves, her smaller and more casual venture.
"8 Cloves was actually my baby even before Ame," Nayeb says. "Just like my previous restaurant, it's a modern take on Indian food.”
The menu here has a unique versatility, perhaps inspired by Nayeb’s formal culinary training at Cordon Bleu. Traditional Indian staples like samosa, curries and biryanis are accompanied by a more Americanized side of the menu, with roti bread tacos, tikka sauce fries and a new tikka-spiced fried chicken sandwich. All menu items come with Nayeb’s own culinary twist.
While 8 Cloves is certainly a more casual spot than her fine-dining venture Ame, the food is every bit as good. Savor a paneer taco wrapped in an ultra-flaky paratha roll, then sample 8 Clove’s specialty samosas, which come in sets of two and are pocketed in crispy pastry shells. For the indecisive, we suggest the thali, an all-inclusive sampler plate with curries, dipping sauces and a flaky slice of roti plated in the middle. A colorful spread of dips and sides make it a feast for the eyes as well.
“I always tell my kids to follow what they want to do, but to do it well," she says. "I realized early on that I didn’t just want to open my restaurant. I wanted to be a chef. That’s really what keeps me coming to work every day. I love cooking, yes. But even more than that, I love seeing people enjoy my food. It makes the hard work worth it.”
The 8 Cloves storefront at the Dallas Farmers Market is certainly a testament: passion tastes really good when it’s put on a plate.
8 Cloves, 920 S. Harwood St. (inside Dallas Farmers Market). Daily, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.