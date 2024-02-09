 Aladdin Cafe is a Majestic New Coffee Shop in Richardson | Dallas Observer
Aladdin Cafe Lands in Richardson

Get swept away at this new Arabian nights-themed cafe.
February 9, 2024
The dining room is majestic, indeed.
The dining room is majestic, indeed. Anisha Holla
Richardson recently welcomed a first-of-its-kind Aladdin-themed cafe. The spot, which offers Middle Eastern coffees, teas, breakfast items and evening snacks, is owned by siblings Wisam, Mezr and Dalal Murad, who say their inspiration for the new cafe comes from their family’s dedication to food and culture.

“Aladdin is Arab, as most people know,” Dalal says. “We wanted to do something to honor that cultural heritage and blend Arab culture with Dallas’ coffee scene.”
click to enlarge baklava at Aladdin Cafe
Choose from a variety of Middle Eastern desserts that (fair warning) run out early in the day.
Anisha Holla
The cafe’s decor is fittingly majestic. Grand ceiling tiles, elegant furniture and coffee-brown walls give the place a palace-like grandeur, while a life-sized portrait of the Aladdin Disney characters pays further homage to the theme. A glass case full of colorful pastries adds to the magical ambiance, as do the smells of coffee brewing until late hours of the night. Despite branding itself as a cafe, the shop stays open quite late, until 10 p.m. on weekdays and midnight on weekends.

A combination of friendly service, ambiance and food kept us around later than expected.

The selection here is grand, on-brand with the rest of the shop’s regal allure. A visit is best opened with a glass of toffee coffee, the local cafe’s signature hot coffee with subtle caramel undertones. The coffee on sand, made in-house, comes in similarly unique flavors like the mastic gum, Turkish or Iraqi-style. Other milkshakes, smoothies and teas offer non-caffeinated counterparts that are better suited for late-night visitors. Everything comes presented regally, rimmed with sparkles, glittered in gold or served in royal ceramic coffee cups.
click to enlarge The toffee coffee at Aladdin Cafe.
The toffee coffee is one of Aladdin Cafe's specialties.
Anisha Holla
There are also full-size entrees here, with options like a falafel wrap, potato-fry-sandwich (filled with french fries and pickles) and the Kumpir, a Turkish baked potato topped with house-made pickled salad. Pastries and snacks also adorn the display case, including baklava, cream-filled roll cakes and other Middle Eastern selections. The eye-catching blue Sultan’s Pudding and the Palace Dome, swirled with a light vanilla custard, are equally popular options.
click to enlarge Kumpir is a baked potate stuffed with vegetable and mayonnaise
The Kumpir is a popular Turkish snack: a soft-baked potato topped with pickled vegetables and mayonnaise.
Anisha Holla
On weekdays until 3 p.m., patrons can order the Genie Breakfast, a gargantuan spread of cheeses, olives, dried fruits and a Middle Eastern breakfast entree ($17.50 per person or $30 for two). We didn’t make it early enough to experience it firsthand, but a glance at the online pictures assures us that it lives up to any genie-granted wish.

Notwithstanding its regal decor, Aladdin Cafe is semi-casual. Order at the front counter, pick up a number and have your food or drink served at the table. Linger around at the elegant indoor seating or, on good weather days, enjoy your time on the patio, which is adorned with string lights and an elegant sea of umbrellas overhead. With its majestic ambiance, attentive service, and late hours, Aladdin Café is sure to become a regular haunt.

Aladdin Cafe, 888 S. Greenville Ave., Richardson. Sunday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – midnight.
