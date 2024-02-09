Aladdin Cafe Lands in Richardson

Richardson recently welcomed a first-of-its-kind Aladdin-themed cafe. The spot, which offers Middle Eastern coffees, teas, breakfast items and evening snacks, is owned by siblings Wisam, Mezr and Dalal Murad, who say their inspiration for the new cafe comes from their family’s dedication to food and culture.
“Aladdin is Arab, as most people know,” Dalal says. “We wanted to do something to honor that cultural heritage and blend Arab culture with Dallas’ coffee scene.”
A combination of friendly service, ambiance and food kept us around later than expected.
The selection here is grand, on-brand with the rest of the shop’s regal allure. A visit is best opened with a glass of toffee coffee, the local cafe’s signature hot coffee with subtle caramel undertones. The coffee on sand, made in-house, comes in similarly unique flavors like the mastic gum, Turkish or Iraqi-style. Other milkshakes, smoothies and teas offer non-caffeinated counterparts that are better suited for late-night visitors. Everything comes presented regally, rimmed with sparkles, glittered in gold or served in royal ceramic coffee cups.
Notwithstanding its regal decor, Aladdin Cafe is semi-casual. Order at the front counter, pick up a number and have your food or drink served at the table. Linger around at the elegant indoor seating or, on good weather days, enjoy your time on the patio, which is adorned with string lights and an elegant sea of umbrellas overhead. With its majestic ambiance, attentive service, and late hours, Aladdin Café is sure to become a regular haunt.
Aladdin Cafe, 888 S. Greenville Ave., Richardson. Sunday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – midnight.