Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Goodbye and HELLO! Bells Sweet Factory is Moving to Bigger Digs and We Might Mob the Place

October 20, 2021 4:00AM

The Bells Bayou Box comes with waffle fries, shrimp, fish smothered in a creamy seafood sauce.
The Bells Bayou Box comes with waffle fries, shrimp, fish smothered in a creamy seafood sauce. Felicia Lopez
Bells Sweet Factory, serving authentic New Orleans cuisine, is set to have its grand opening of their long-awaited brick and mortar in Plano this Saturday, Oct. 23. Getting here has been a long road for the owners personally, but professionally, they've enjoyed great success out of their food trailer, serving DFW and the likes of Megan Thee Stallion and Dak Prescott. Now it's time for a full restaurant.

The owners behind Bells Sweet Factory are Thaddeus Bell and Ashley Johnson, both New Orleans natives who moved to Texas three years ago. They had a rough start upon arriving in the Lone Star State, experiencing financial hardships and homelessness. After initially trying to open a sweet shop (hence the name The Bells Sweet Factory), they eventually turned to Bell’s love for cooking and started selling to-go plates out of their car.

With no professional culinary experience, Bell relied on his self-taught skills stemming from watching his mother cook in the kitchen while growing up. Inspired by their favorite New Orleans restaurants, like the restaurant Cajun Seafood on Claiborne Avenue, Bell and Johnson perfected their dishes through trial and error. They curated a menu that truly represents their NOLA roots, including lamb chops, yakamein (noodle soup that is also called New Orleans ol' sober), gumbo and praline brownies.
click to enlarge Soon-to-be home sweet home for Bells Sweet Factory. - FELICIA LOPEZ
Soon-to-be home sweet home for Bells Sweet Factory.
Felicia Lopez
We recently got to have dinner from their acclaimed food trailer on its final days of service.

Arriving at the location, we saw a “coming soon” banner high above their new soon-to-open spot. Right across from it is their food trailer attached to a big truck. When we stepped out of our car the aromas of something spicy and fried filled the air. We did arrive 15 minutes before closing, so there was worry that they were sold out for the day. However, Johnson welcomed us with a smile and helped us decide on three dishes for dinner.

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us


After about 20 minutes, Johnson called us over and we picked up a very heavy bag. We made the best of the mild autumn weather with an impromptu picnic, laying out our enormous portions on top of our Civic: NOLA Pasta, fried ribs, Sticky Mac and the Bells Bayou Box.
click to enlarge On the left is the NOLA Pasta and on the right is fried ribs and Stick Mac. - P
On the left is the NOLA Pasta and on the right is fried ribs and Stick Mac.
P
The NOLA Pasta is made with penne pasta and a spicy cream sauce with chicken and sausage; we also added a fillet of blackened fish to top it off.

The highlight of our meal was the fried ribs, which were crispy, savory and fall-off-the-bone tender. The Sticky Mac (mac and cheese) is al dente macaroni with a perfectly creamy cheese sauce.

The Bells Bayou Box is a deep-fried paradise with a generous portion of waffle fries, fried fish, fried shrimp all covered in a creamy seafood sauce (photo at top).

Bell and Johnson are excited to finally open their restaurant and bring their New Orleans dishes to Plano, a city that has already shown great support to these new Texas residents. It was surprising that these big plates of bold flavor came from such a tiny trailer, one can only imagine what the brick and mortar will bring.

“Every hardship you can think about, we went through. We are excited to see where the restaurant world takes us," Johnson said.

Bells Sweet Factory, 2109 W. Parker, Suite 210 (Plano), 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday-Sunday
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Felicia Lopez is a contributing writer for the Observer, previously of Southern California and now eating her way through the greater Dallas area. She is a data nerd by trade and a dessert enthusiast at heart.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation