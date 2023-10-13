Where to Watch the Rangers Games Around Dallas

The Texas Rangers, sporting a 5–0 postseason record, will face the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series starting Sunday in Houston. Here are some great spots around Dallas to catch the games.
1154 Peavy Road
Goodfriend Beer Garden and Burger House
This restaurant and bar in East Dallas is a great spot to catch a Rangers game. An easy-going vibe, multiple TVs and formidable food and drink make Goodfriend
the perfect spot to cheer for the Rangers. The Bourdain Burger ($14), named after the
chef, is made with a proprietary blend of house-ground Texas beef. The beer list has about 100 options and there are plenty of classic cocktails if that's how you lean. The butter pecan old fashioned is just $9.50. Note, Goodfriend is closed on Monday and Tuesday.
Angry Dog
2726 Commerce St. Angry Dog
opened as a bar in Deep Ellum in 1990, but they got so hungry they added a kitchen. The food is great and at game time, especially during the playoffs, the energy is even better. You might be like, "Oh but parking in Deep Ell..." Shh-shh-shh-shh! Park in The Stack parking garage (2700 Commerce, entrance on Henry). It's to the right of the restaurant if you're standing on the sidewalk looking at it. Easy peasy.
The Nodding Donkey
2900 Thomas Ave. The Nodding Donkey
has got all the sports spirit. The grub is indulgent, the bourbon selection is solid and the service is always attentive. It can get packed in here with all the large TVs, which might be the look you're going for. They run daily food and drink specials
. We can recommend any of the brisket queso or brisket grilled cheese sandwich. Or both.
Texas Live!
1650 E. Randol Mill Road, Arlington
Texas Live! is a big complex of bars adjacent to Globe Life Field. On big game days, they bring out fog machines. Need we say more? You can't not watch sports here. Instead of drywall they used TV screens. Other restaurants surround Texas Live (Troy's and Guy Fieri tacos) or you can just sit at your table and order elevated stadium food. Check the website for reservations and game day specials
.
Christie’s Sports Bar
2817 Greenville Ave.
With 69 HD TVs and two 120-inch projector screens, you won’t miss any bad calls here. Christie's
on Lower Greenville pours satisfying drinks and has plenty of space for a large crowd.
click to enlarge
One time Troy Aikman worked at Katy Trail. And we got a picture of it. "You wanna start a tab or close it out?"
Mike Brooks
Katy Trail Ice House
3127 Routh St.
This Uptown beer garden
and restaurant offers an open-air patio, tasty food options and a wide variety of drinks including some of the best margaritas in Dallas. Be sure to get there early for weekday games and enjoy happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m.
HERO
3090 Nowitzki Way HERO
is in Victory Plaza near the American Airlines Center. The atmosphere in and around the place, paired with one of those small table-top kegs, will certainly make for a good time. You can (and should) make reservations.
click to enlarge
Sylvan Avenue used to be a yoga studio. Maybe you can channel that energy and stay calm.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
Sylvan Avenue Tavern
1888 Sylvan Ave.
This West Dallas bar has a fantastic kitchen with good specials (check their Instagram
) and TVs all over, along with some games like pool and pinball. Customer service is on point and the food (from bar staples to vegetable hummus platter) is above par.
Frankie's Downtown
1303 Main St.
TVs deck these walls and the vibes are fun on big sports nights. The burgers are all two-handers, the wings never disappoint and the service is quick. Keep an eye on the daily specials
. There are a couple of pool tables in the back if you like to move around a bit whilst eating, drinking and cheering on the Rangers.
Bottle Rockets
5800 Legacy Drive, Plano
This two-storied sports bar inside Shops of Legacy has plenty of large TV screens. The thin-crust pizza at Bottle Rockets
is a house specialty; try the Damn Daniel with capicola ham, salami, pepperoni, lots of cheese and basil. The assortment of arcade games includes Pac-Man, Pop-A-Shot and darts. It can get busy on big sports nights so arrive early if you want prime seats.
Libertine
2101 Greenville Ave.
It's not wall-to-wall TVs here, but there are several in all the right spots, which makes watching a game in this neighborhood bar fun. The Libertine
is a great spot to go if you want to watch the game as a proud bandwagoner, but not so embedded you want to scream at Astros fans (cheaters!). The food here is great — they have a pimento cheese board with fried saltines for $8. The beer menu is so large we stopped counting at 15; it's at least twice that. Maybe 3 times. Counting is for suckers.