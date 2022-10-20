The Best Food and Drink Events around Dallas This Weekend

Each week we like to dig around and find unique, boozy and indulgent things to get into around Dallas. It might be a festival, a social gathering of like-minded imbibers at a brewery, a special dinner or a pop-up. Here's what we're excited about this week.
Big Tex at the State Fair of Texas will say "Buh-bye" on Sunday evening, so if you have a hankering for Peanut Butter Paradise or a corny dog, better make plans now. And by plans, we mean no matter what you do, don't go on Saturday or Sunday and try to ride the TRE and the DART. Unless you prefer a two-and-a-half-hour one-way journey (lesson learned).
Below are some fun and unique events to keep you busy over the next few days.
Riscky's Barbeque 95th Anniversary
Fort Worth Stockyards, 140 E. Exchange Ave.
5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20
Riscky's Barbeque is a longtime institution in downtown Fort Worth. For its 95th anniversary, enjoy 95-cent specials at all locations, including chopped beef and pulled pork sandwiches, beef ribs, pork ribs, brisket tacos, fried pickles and more (dine-in only). From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Stockyards location, there's a party with free barbecue samples, craft beer and a live radio broadcast from 95.9 The Ranch.
'90s-Themed 9th Anniversary Party
Community Beer Co., 3110 Commonwealth Drive
Saturday, Oct. 22
Community Beer Co. was one of the original craft breweries in Dallas' still-budding local beer scene. It's actually about 10 years old now, but having been unable to throw a proper party due to construction delays for its ninth, the brewery is calling a do-over. The theme is the '90s, so get your hairspray out and head over for an all-day party where all 40-plus taps will be flowing. Live music and food from the new kitchen will help the brew taste even better. Tickets are on sale now and range from $30 to $65; depending on what tier of ticket you get, the party gets started at noon, 1:30 p.m. or 3 p.m.
Woofstock
MUTTS Dallas, 2889 Cityplace W. Blvd.
Noon – 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22
MUTTS Dallas is partnering with Dallas Doggrr, a local rescue organization, for a dog-friendly music festival. All the good dogs and their people can enjoy wares from local vendors and music by Mitchell Ford at 12:30 p.m., followed by the Squeezebox Bandits at 3 p.m. and The Cash Byers trio at 5:30 p.m.
Suckerfest
3 Nations Brewing, 1033 Vandergriff Drive, Carrollton
Noon – 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22
3 Nations Brewing is hosting its first Suckerfest all day Saturday, where you can try nine variants of the tart Sucker Punch beer. The original watermelon sour Sucker Punch is a Berliner Weisse made with real candy. Variations include sour cherry, tiger's blood, lemon meringue and dill pickle. Each ticket includes a punch card and a cup. Cane Rosso Rescue will be on-site and Delimac Pack will furnish the live music starting at 7 p.m.
Bar Ilegal
Jaxon Beer Garden
4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22
Bar Ilegal is an immersive pop-up tour for Café No Sé, a famed watering hole from Guatemala and the birthplace of Ilegal Mezcal. On Saturday, it's popping up at Jaxon Beer Garden at AT&T Discovery District. Enjoy specially curated drinks, tattoo artists and live music from the band SUSU a New York-based female-led rock band, at 8 p.m. We think mezcals go great with tattoos. Should be fun. Reservations are encouraged.
Plano Food and Wine Festival
Legacy West, 5908 Headquarters Drive, Plano
Noon – 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22
H-E-B and Central Market are behind this wine and food festival in Plano. Tickets are $45 for a wine pass and $55 for the food pass, or $80 for both. You'll get more than 20 wine-tasting tickets and bites from 15 restaurants and more from the store's culinary tents. See the Eventbrite page for a list of restaurants.
Halloween Candy and Beer Pairing
TUPPS Brewery, 721 Anderson St., McKinney
Noon – 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23
Bring your goats and yoga mat, then shimmy into your naughty nurse costume at TUPPS Brewery this Sunday. After starting the day with goat yoga (goats will be provided), the McKinney craft brewery is hosting its third annual beer and Halloween candy pairing. What a day. Pairings are staggered throughout the afternoon at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. You'll get a 5-ounce pour with five candies. Tupps IPA pairs nicely with Rice Krispie Treats. Get tickets online ahead of time for $20.
Mad Hatters Tea Party
Terilli's, 2815 Greenville Ave.
7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24
Terilli's on Lower Greenville is celebrating 37 years of fine Italian dining with a party on Monday. There's a casino party with complimentary barbecue, wine and Champagne. Tickets are $10 at the door, and costumes are encouraged — come as your favorite story-book character.
Pumpkin Carving Party
Odd Muse Brewing, 4488 Spring Valley Road, Farmers Branch
6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25
Miss carving pumpkins? Odd Muse has you covered. A $35 ticket gets you two full-pour beers, a carving kit AND a gutted pumpkin. That's the deal right there — they do the messy work for you. Since this is going down on a Tuesday, that means lagers are $4 all day. That's in case you need more hydration after your two free beers and all that carving.