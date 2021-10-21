Support Us

9 Best Bologna Sandwiches in Dallas for National Bologna Day

October 21, 2021 4:00AM

Hillside Tavern
Hillside Tavern Angie Quebedeaux
Attention all processed lunchmeat lovers: Sunday, Oct. 24 is National Bologna Day, and it’s time to pay homage to one of America’s most beloved sandwiches. Bologna originated in Italy and became a favorite in the U.S. during the Great Depression because it was tasty and more affordable than ham or salami at the time. Bologna became the sandwich meat of choice for many families. And once Oscar Mayer figured out how to vacuum seal their packages of bologna, it was a game-changer because it wouldn’t dry out like the meat sliced at the deli counter.

In the '50s and '60s, bologna sandwiches were popular school lunches. By the end of the 20th century, however, anti-bologna elitists helped bring the iconic lunchmeat down by voicing their concerns about saturated fat and sodium in school lunches. Sales and popularity in bologna dwindled, likely because the children who ate it every day for lunch as a kid were now grown and developed a more refined palate. But nostalgia is a strong emotion, and bologna sandwiches certainly bring back happy childhood memories for a lot of people.

When the economy crashed in 2009, there was an increase in bologna sales as people once again needed to find an inexpensive way to put food on the table. And since the resurgence of bologna’s popularity, some restaurants have thankfully been adding it to their menus.

Here are a few places around the DFW serving some great bologna dishes. Most are not your standard childhood bologna sandwich, but a fancier, more refined version that you should check out:

Hillside Tavern

6465 E. Mockingbird Lane, # 386
Hillside Tavern serves an amazing smoked “bologna” sandwich (photo at top). It's inspired by a smoked bologna sandwich chef Nathan Tate had in Franklin, Tennessee, at Puckett’s Grocery and the very popular one at Turkey and the Wolf in New Orleans. Instead of one slice of thick-cut bologna, Hillside serves it with four or five slices of thin mortadella (bologna’s fancier cousin) that's been smoked over Texas pecan. It's served with their secret sauce (that has a kick of sambal), mayo, American and provolone cheese, shredded lettuce and tomato and is topped with dill pickle potato chips on Texas toast. Let’s be honest, the only way to make a bologna sandwich better is to make it a bologna chip sandwich. And these dill pickle chips add the perfect amount of crunch and tang to each bite ($14).

Maple & Motor

4810 Maple Ave.
Maple & Motor has never claimed to be “fancy” with their food, and in fact, their bologna sandwich is spelled out on their menu exactly like it sounds: “Fried Baloney Sandwich." It’s a thick quarter-inch slice of American baloney fried and served either Cincinnati-style, where they cut the slice of bologna like a star and serve it with mayo, lettuce and tomato, or cowboy-style, which is fried until it curls up like a cup and is served with chili, cheese and chopped onions. ($7.95)

Cattleack Barbeque

13628 Gamma Road (Farmers Branch)
click to enlarge Cattleack Barbeque's bologna with a spot of pimento cheese on top. - COURTESY OF CATTLEACK BARBEQUE
Cattleack Barbeque's bologna with a spot of pimento cheese on top.
Courtesy of Cattleack Barbeque
Cattleack Barbeque fine-grinds wagyu-style brisket, adds dry spices to it then stuffs it in a casing to make their bologna. It cures for a few days and is cold-smoked, then hot-smoked to finish. Finally, the fanciest lunch meat ever made is sliced thick and served on white bread with onions, barbecue sauce. PRO-TIP: Add some of their homemade pimento cheese to this sandwich. The combination of smokey bologna, sauce and savory pimento cheese will make you realize that despite all the craziness surrounding us, all is right in the world. People continue to flock to Cattleack Barbeque just for their regular menu, but on days when smoked bologna is on their menu, it’s a whole new level of craziness. In fact, there are times when it’s in such high demand that they are forced to ration their supply to two thick slices per customer.

Thunderbird Station

3400 Commerce St.
click to enlarge Thunderbird Station - ANGIE QUEBEDEAUX
Thunderbird Station
Angie Quebedeaux
Thunderbird Station serves their bologna sandwich with two thick slices of Rudolph’s bologna. You can order their “Gone Fishin’” Bologna Sandwich, which is served cold with mustard, onion and cheese ($10) or “The Boss,” which is fried/grilled bologna with cheese, grilled onions, jalapeños, and a secret sauce ($12). This sandwich will transport you back to summers at grandma’s house running through fields of long grass for hours before returning for a bologna sandwich lunch and a glass of fresh lemonade.

On weekends, they serve a brunch version of “The Boss,” which adds an egg on top and a side of hash browns. They also have a “Sloppy Jalopy,” which is a sloppy Joe with an egg, Rudolph’s bologna, cheese, grilled onions, and jalapeños as well as “The Eliminator,” which is the breakfast burrito version of “The Boss.” There is a ton of YUM going on here.

The Stix Icehouse

301 El Dorado Parkway, #100 (McKinney)
click to enlarge Stix Icehouse - ANGIE QUEBEDEAUX
Stix Icehouse
Angie Quebedeaux
The Stix Icehouse is a new 14-acre playground for adults, kids and your furry friends. You’ve got to check out George’s Bologna Sandwich, named after a friend of the owners who loves a bologna sandwiches after a few cocktails. You can get this bologna sandwich either grilled or chicken fried. Yes, you read that correctly: a chicken-fried bologna sandwich. Both are served with peppered bacon and their jalapeño pimento cheese on their fresh sliced Texas toast. ($14.95)

The Loon

3028 N. Hall St. #179
 The Loon serves old-school deli-sliced Italian bologna topped with red onions, tomato, and mayo on sourdough bread. Again, nothing fancy about this sandwich, but who needs fancy when you’re talking about bologna, right? Sometimes, less is more ($7.50).

Lockwood Distilling Co.

506 Lockwood Drive (Richardson)
Lockwood Distilling Co., currently located in Richardson and soon to be opening in Fort Worth, serves their bologna sandwich with two thick slices of smoked and then grilled bologna, melted cheddar, regular-flavored Zapp’s potato chips, homemade Dijonaise, and a spring lettuce mix with a lemon vinaigrette dressing on two thick slices of Texas brioche toast. ($11.95)

Jacks Chow Hound

Jack’s Chow Hound was one of the first food trucks to start cruising around Dallas back in 2011, and they serve a thick-sliced bologna sandwich topped with a fried egg, lettuce, tomato, special sauce, sharp cheddar cheese on a brioche bun. Follow them on Facebook to find out where you can find this delicious bologna sandwich on any given day.

Deli News

17062 Preston Road, #100
Deli News also has a bologna sandwich that is like their other deli meat sandwiches in the sense that you will probably need a jaw extender to get a bite of it because it is a mile-high stack of meat ($11.99).
Angie Quebedeaux is a freelance food writer for the Observer. A "ragin' Cajun" from Lafayette, she's been in Dallas since 2002. She is an HR director by day and loves to “laissez les bon temps rouler.”

