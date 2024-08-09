 Dallas' 10 Best Cocktail Bars | Dallas Observer
10 Best Cocktail Bars in Dallas

Need a strong drink in a dark bar? Of course, you do. Here's are some of our favorite cocktail bars in Dallas.
August 9, 2024
The Black Swan Saloon in Old East Dallas knows how to keep it classic. Christoper Durbin

We recently updated our list of the top 100 bars in Dallas, which is full of dives, sports bars, honky tonks and, of course, classic cocktail bars. Now, we've pulled out 10 favorites of the latter. It's just too hot for anything else, so go have a serious cocktail in a dark bar.

Bar Colette

3699 McKinney Ave.
When Michelin-recognized bartender Ruban Rolon arrived in Dallas, we discovered a new meaning of what a cocktail could be. At Bar Colette, an extensive and exotic list of spirits and an extensive wine list are served in a thrilling, unapologetically elegant atmosphere. No visit is complete without trying a cocktail made with Rolon’s signature clarified milk punch.

Black Swan Saloon

1623 N. Hall St.
Don't let the velvet Clint Eastwood painting over the bar fool you: this joint is classy. The original Black Swan thrived in Deep Ellum for a decade before closing during the pandemic. Well, it's back with the same high-brow drinks in an easy-peasy setting. The signature house cocktails, Black Swan Classics, start around $13 and are worth every hard-earned penny. Plus the martinis are freezer cold.
Ginger's

2115 Jackson St.
Subterranean Ginger’s is a glamorous cocktail lounge with perfectly refined classics and spirits. It’s the kind of place where you think you’re coming for one drink but end up nursing a few more. Everyone comes to see the architectural wonder that is the staircase, but the most comfortable bar chairs, custom ice cubes and playlist are what steal the show. When you want to low-key impress, this is the spot. "Oh this ol' spot? I come here all the time ..."

Tina’s Continental

3309 Elm St.
What happens when you merge a martini bar with a Lincoln Continental Mark V? You get Tina’s Continental. This martini bar is one of a few spots inside the historic Continental Gin Building just a touch north of Deep Ellum. You can make your martini your way with a bunch of different options and preferences, or dive into Tina's signature and designer cocktails. All of which have attractive pricing given the location and upscale atmosphere.

Parliament

2418 Allen St.
Parliament slings 30 pages of drinks in this garish Uptown bar. It's a frontrunner if you’re on the prowl for one of Dallas’ best happy hours. Most aren’t beating their house spirits and classic cocktails that go for less than $8. There are specials every day and the place is a go-to for a rainy day. “Every time it rains, we pour.” We’re there.

Branca Room

324 W. Seventh St.
Branca Room is Oak Cliff’s Argentinian-style speakeasy where the 12-item cocktail menu stuns every time. It’s Dallas’ first vermouth bar where the amaro and vermouth are made in-house, which allows the mixologists to come up with some distinctive cocktails using their South American and European flare.

Apothecary

1922 Greenville Ave.
This avant-garde cocktail lounge flies drastically under Lower Greenville’s radar. You walk by Apothecary a couple of times before you notice it tucked next to Rye. Creative and seductive cocktails are consistently shaken or stirred from the bar with light bites to accompany them. On occasion, they go all out on a theme with a full menu and decor. Right now the bar is inspired by Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

Columbian Country Club

3314 Ross Ave.
Steeped in history, rooted in tradition and inspired by a bygone era, Columbian Country Club is one of the newest premier cocktail lounges in Old East Dallas. It pays homage to the original Columbian Country Club, which opened in Dallas in 1881. We’ve stepped into their sophistication, nostalgia and elegance on more than one occasion. Mainly for the atmosphere and drinks, but the chicken tenders are not to be taken lightly.

Kessaku

1401 Elm St., 50th Floor
Kessaku, the city’s lavish lounge in the sky, serves refined sake and cocktails with a 360-degree view of Dallas. The 60-seater is designed to feel like a hidden club in London, where every corner tells a story. Define your night here with exceptional light bites and sushi, or stop by for an atmospheric nightcap.

Tiny Victories

604 N. Tyler St.
This cozy cocktail den leans into the classics like a Hemingway Daiquiri, negroni, Tom Collins and more all printed with the year the cocktail was invented. Tiny Victories also has "future classics" like the Fuck Around and Sage Against the Machine. You'll go for the cocktails the first time then return for the Bob Ross shrine above the bar. Service is exceptional. Last time we were there on a busy night, they slid a sip-on-this-until-I-get-to-you house cocktail while we waited. Classic. 
