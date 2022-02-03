Best Foodie Events for Chilly Weekend, Including A Prom Redo at Lakewood Brewing

Texas is taunting us with another freezing weekend, but that doesn’t mean it has to be boring. Forget snowball fights, DFW is chock-full of indoor fun from murder mysteries to '90s nostalgia to a prom for adults. If you’re willing to brave the cold, here are 10 foodie events in DFW this weekend:
Chef’s Night at Terra
Eataly Dallas, 8687 N. Central Expressway in NorthPark Center
7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3
Such a bummer if this gets iced out. Chefs Tiffany Derry of Roots Southern Table, Brandon Pappalardo of Suburban Yacht Club and Junior Borges of Meridian are all planning on coming together to prepare a five-course tasting menu inspired by each chef’s restaurant at Terra this Thursday. A portion of ticket sales will go to North Texas Food Bank. Each course will be paired with a glass of regional Italian wine and finished off with an artisanal dessert prepared by Terra’s own pastry chefs. Check their website before heading over.
A Night of Mystery, Totally '80s, Totally Murder
The Drey Hotel, 5670 Village Glen Drive
7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4
The Drey Hotel is hosting a murder mystery series with a totally '80s theme. Totally. Tickets give you access to a chef-crafted dinner and a full night of fun and mystery. The event boasts buttermilk fried chicken, apple turnovers and a challenge to find out whodunit before dessert.
Set the World Record for Ice Cream for Breakfast
Jeni's Ice Cream, multiple Locations
8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream needs some help setting a world record. Saturday is National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, and Jeni’s wants to set the world record for the most people doing just that. If you don’t have any ice cream at home, head over to your nearest Jeni’s location, which will be open from 9 a.m. to noon for some Maple Soaked Pancakes Ice Cream. Then, snap a picture or video of yourself eating ice cream using the hashtag #IceCreamIsBreakfast.
Grown-Up Prom for Grown-Ups
Lakewood Brewing Co., 2302 Executive Drive
4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5
What is the one thing that would have made your prom better? (Besides not being a teenager.) The ability to drink and dance without teachers watching you, of course. (Except for maybe that one coach.) Lakewood Brewing is brewing straight nostalgia this weekend with a prom for grown-ups that includes spiked punch, live music, Medellin Tacos and a special taproom release of Lakewood’s Temptress. There will also be a costume contest for the best formalwear from the '80s, '90s and today.
City of Richardson Chinese New Year
Downtown Richardson, 400 N. Greenville Ave.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, February 5
There are plenty of ways to celebrate the Lunar New Year in North Texas. Head to Richardson's CORE District for food from more than 20 Asian restaurants, activities for all ages, dragon dancers, lion dancers and other live performances.
Food Haul Ribbon Cutting Event
107 Elmhurst, Fate
11 a.m., Saturday, February 5
Fate is a small town between Rockwall and Royse City. They have a new patch of grass that will host different food trucks, for which they'll have an official ribbon-cutting Saturday. That's cool, but the real reason you may want to head over is for Smoak Town BBQ. Shayna’s Place will also be there, plus Rollin’ Beans Coffee Co. and Mamaritas. Fate has you covered for a day of food and family fun.
La Cruda Hangover Brunch
Four Corners Brewing Co., 1311 S. Ervay St.
12 p.m. Saturday, February 5
Everyone knows the best hangover cure is carbs and a bit of hair of the dog. Four Corners has you covered with an early opening this Saturday for an exclusive brunch menu, coffee, live DJ and not your basic mimosas. Enjoy churro doughnuts, breakfast tacos and burritos and one-of-a-kind brews.
Dallas’s Black History Past and Present Tour
4925 Greenville Ave.
1 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 5
Dallas Bites & Sights Tours presents the untold story of Black History of Dallas just in time for Black History Month. The narrated bus tour also offers small dessert snacks at African American-owned businesses as well as soft drinks and water.
Everyone Loves the '90s
Cheapsteaks, 2613 Elm St.
1 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 5
Cheapsteaks is bringing it back to the '90s this weekend with your favorite R&B, rap, new jack swing, house, reggae, Afro beats and pop music with DJ Master Jeffrey. Enjoy food, drinks and hookah, and don’t forget your '90s attire for a night that will be all that and a bag of chips.
Galentine’s Brunch with a Bang
Texas Gun Experience, 1901 South Main St., Grapevine
11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, February 5
Texas Gun Experience is keeping your Galentine’s Day Texan with Brunch with a Bang. There will be a selection of 9mm handguns to try out in the range for one hour before bringing out the big guns. Once the smoke has cleared, you and your friends can enjoy a catered brunch with a mimosa and wine selection.