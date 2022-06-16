Best Foodie Finds in Dallas June 16-22

This weekend is stacked with events from Juneteenth to Father’s Day to parties just because we can. After this hot week, you deserve a drink or two, so hit up the Truck Yard for wine or Wild Acre for some sweet celebratory beers.
If you're looking for last-minute reservations for Dad, check out our Essential Guide to Father's Day in Dallas.
We also have a list of the Best Ways to Celebrate Juneteenth in Dallas.
Here are 10 foodie finds to fill your weekend:
Mezcal, Tequila, Cholocate and Snacks
Dude, Sweet Chocolate, 1340 Inwood Road
7-9 p.m. Thursday, June 16
Join the team from Dude, Sweet Chocolate at their mothership for an evening of chocolates paired with small-batch agave spirits. Dude is a Dallas-born chef-driven chocolate shop that specializes in dark chocolate and innovative (yet, mind-blowing) combinations. Tickets are $45 each and should be purchased ahead of time.
Throwback to the '90s
Toyota Music Factory, 370 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Suite 120
7 to 11:59 p.m. Friday, June 17
Stumpey’s Hatchet House at Toyota Music Factory is bringing back the '90s for a party, prizes, merch and Deep Ellum Brewing Co. Guests who dress up will get a discount on their throwing, so bring on the Kaepas with plastic triangles.
Father’s Day Whisky Dinner
The Commons Club, 1445 Turtle Creek Blvd.
June 17 to 19
Virgin Hotel’s The Commons Club is celebrating dads all weekend long with back-to-back Father’s Day whisky dinners. The three-course meal includes French onion soup or short rib areba, a ribeye and a bourbon chocolate cake, all paired with select whiskys. The meal is $125 per person, and reservations can be made online.
Martin House Annual Peach Festival
Martin House Brewing Co., 220 S Sylvania Ave.
12 to 5 p.m., Saturday, June 18
Wandering Roots Markets is headed to Martin House for the annual peach festival with 40+ local artisan vendors, food trucks and non-alcoholic beverages. The festival is free to attend, and there will be live music, a kid's craft station and outdoor games for those sticking around for a brew and a bite.
Wild Acre 6th Anniversary Party
Wild Acre Brewing Company, 1734 E El Paso St. (Fort Worth)
11 a.m., Saturday, June 18
Wild Acre is celebrating six big years with six exclusive beers, a commemorative pint glass, live music, food trucks, and PINT services on deck for custom shirt printing. Between the celebratory cake beer and MELT ice cream truck, the event is sure to be a treat to match the occasion.
Addison After Dark ‘80s Night Out
Addison Circle Park, 4970 Addison Circle
7 p.m., Saturday, June 18
Addison’s monthly festival series Addison After Dark is back again with ‘80s Night Out, a free event with an 80s cover band, dance lessons, prizes, and complimentary burgers, chips and drinks from In-N-Out Burger while supplies last.
Pour Decisions at Truck Yard
Truck Yard The Colony, 5959 Grove Lane (The Colony)
12 to 3 p.m., Saturday, June 18
If you’re looking for a fancy wine night out, this isn’t it. Truck Yard is out to casual-ize the wine tasting experience with comfort food and canned wine. Tickets are $25 and include eight wine samples and a souvenir wine cup. Tickets can be purchased online.
Dudes and Brews Father’s Day Brewery Tour
Siren Rock Brewing Co, 310 S. Goliad St.
3 p.m. Sunday, June 19
If you’re looking to give your dad the gift of time for Father’s Day, head brewer Hayes Cooper and Siren Rock Brewing are hosting an evening for dads to learn about how beer is made, take a tour of the Siren Rock facility, drink complimentary beers and a get commemorative keepsake glass.
Father’s Day Brunch at City Works
City Works Eatery & Pour House, 3680 The Star Blvd. (Frisco)
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 19
If your dad is a rockstar, this foodie find might be for you. This Father’s Day, City Works Eatery is celebrating dads with a rock-n-roll themed brunch. Dishes include a cinnamon roll called the Jon Bun Jovi, a pork dish called Johnny Hash, and a sirloin and eggs dish called The Boss.
Gin Mare Capri Party
Casablanca, 200 N. Bishop Ave. Unit 113 (Bishop Arts District)
3 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 20
The brand Gin Mare is celebrating 10 years with an anniversary Mediterranean gin, and Casablanca is joining in on the celebration. This gin’s profile is based on herbs like rosemary, Capri lemons and Calabrian bergamot. Casablanca will be featuring a variety of cocktails and bites to pair with the gin. RSVP to [email protected]
Camp Kim Popup at The Loft
Gilley’s The Loft, 1135 Botham Jean Blvd. (The Cedars)
6:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 22
Kim Crawford’s ‘Camp Kim’ pop-up event is partnering with Refinery 29 and Black Girl Ventures to bring summer camp vibes, a dance class paying homage to Texas queens, live DJs, photo opps and wine cocktails to Gilley’s The Loft. Bring your own boots and bring on the Texas glam and try a new spin on self-care in its Texas stop of a cross country tour. There is no fee to attend, but participants can RSVP online.