Boba Plug and La Casita Collaborate This Weekend to Stop AAPI Hate

When the pandemic hit, Alex Nguyen and Vivian Luu missed boba tea not just for the drink but especially the social aspects that surround it.

“For Americans, it's coffee,” Luu says. “But for Asians, it’s getting boba. We missed time with our family and friends and getting boba. So, we started having our own 'safe bobas.'”

The couple immersed themselves in learning how to make boba tea at home and then just kept rolling with it, Nguyen says. Friends and family acted as a sort of test market, offering feedback on what worked, what tasted good and what didn’t.

Soon enough, they launched Boba Plug and now have pop-ups at places like the Drawing Board and Milky Treats.

Boba Plug's Berry Madness boba alongside La Casita's bostock. Boba Plug

For the Lunar New Year they also created a DIY kit for those who want boba at home. The box included tapioca pearls, housemade vegan tropical jam, jasmine tea, Taiwanese brown sugar, bamboo straws and instructions on how to pull it all together. After this successful trial run, they plan on launching kits for sale on their website starting in May.

This weekend you can find Boba Plug at La Casita Bakeshop in Richardson, where it will do a special collaboration.

“Maricsa [Trejo, chef and owner of La Casita] created a pastry that is based on our Berry Madness boba and White Rabbit candy, which is a candy from our childhood,” Luu explained.

La Casita's White Rabbit Swiss Roll has a sweet milk flavor with a touch of vanilla and is described as "deliciousness in a cloud.” You can preorder through La Casita’s website by noon Friday or show up on Saturday (although the supply will probably go quickly).

In return, Boba Plug will craft special drinks that celebrate Trejo’s love for Topo Chico, which customers can get from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m Saturday, Mar. 27, at La Casita's storefront in Richardson.

There will be a tamarind and peach Topo Chico drink and a basil and hibiscus Topo Chico. They'll also have four bobas available from their regular menu, including Berry Madness, a White Rabbit infused fresh cream layered with a housemade mixed berry compote and topped with butterfly pea tea. The Jasmine and Dragon has jasmine tea with dragon fruit puree. And the Egg'n Me On has a salted egg creme.

This collaboration is to raise awareness of anti-Asian hate amid the pandemic. A portion of the proceeds will go to Stop AAPI Hate.

La Casita Bakeshop, 580 W. Arapaho Road, Suite 230, Richardson, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday