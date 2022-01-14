Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Bojangles Plans Big Biscuity Expansion into North Texas This Year

January 14, 2022 4:00AM

This hand-breaded chicken sandwich is headed this way en masse.
This hand-breaded chicken sandwich is headed this way en masse. Bojangles
Everything is bigger once you’re in Texas. Midway through 2021, beloved North Carolina fried chicken and biscuit joint Bojangles announced plans for three locations in Houston and 15 in North Texas.

The Charlotte-based fast-food chain now will expand even further into the state with 50 planned locations in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and the DFW area, according to a statement from the company.

Many native Texans will likely be unfamiliar with Bojangles. Its nearest location to Dallas is 500 miles away in Blytheville, Arkansas. But to many residents in the Southeast, Bojangles is a staple, celebrated for its fried chicken paired with warm, airy, made-from-scratch biscuits. This tried-and-true combination is oft-repeated, but Bojangles knows how to do their basics right.

Those familiar with Bojangles had pleasant things to say when the company first announced plans to move to Texas last June:
The staple of the Bojangles menu are its supremes, chicken biscuit sandwiches, and the “fixins.” The “fixins” consist of items such as the Bo-Tato Rounds (think over-the-top potato pancakes), Cajun pintos and dirty rice. Bojangles offers a Popeye’s chicken sandwich competitor, aptly named Bo’s Chicken Sandwich.

The menu also has some sweet treats like the Bo-Berry Biscuits, cinnamon biscuits and sweet potato pie. And if the chicken doesn’t sound that appealing to you, then you could try the special pork chop griller — but only for a limited time.

Having announced plans for more locations in Texas, the company has partnered with various franchisees across the state.

The first agreement with SAT Restaurant Group will bring three Bojangles restaurants to Arlington, Irving and Mesquite. A second with Zenith USA Investments will see restaurants in Cedar Hill, Duncanville and Desoto. Finally, a partnership with TXBO Group will bring new stores to Allen, McKinney and Plano.

The company is still growing and within the past few months has signed expansion agreements to open  stores in Columbus, Ohio. and Orlando, Florida.

The company did not specify exactly when these locations will open, but in its June announcement, the company planned on having some DFW locations by early 2022.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation