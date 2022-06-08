Carnival Eats Turns Its Eye on State Fair Treats

While the State Fair is a few months away, it’s never too early to start thinking about the amazing food they have to offer.
With that being said, eight State Fair of Texas concessionaires are being featured in three new episodes of Carnival Eats on the Cooking Channel. In these episodes, you will get a behind-the-scenes look at how these vendors prepare your favorite foods for the month-long fair.
This isn’t the first time vendors at the fair have been on national television. A few months ago, A&E’s Deep Fried Dynasty took an inside look at the fried food business of the State Fair and the issues the vendors face on a daily and yearly basis in preparation for the fair.
Carnival Eats' episodes were filmed during the 2021 State Fair of Texas over the course of six days. This makes it the longest consecutive shoot in Carnival Eats history.
The first episode, titled “Okla-Hoagie”, aired on June 5 and featured Tom Grace of TS Food Systems and Chris and Sherry Howard of Scrumbscious Pie Co..
The second episode, titled “Under Texas Fries," will air June 19 and will once again feature Scrumbscious Pie Co. and TS Food Systems, along with Angel Young of Stuffed Wings and Michelle Edwards of Highland Park Soda Fountain.
There’s a good chance that you’re probably hungry after reading about this. Now you can learn how to make your fair favorites at the Big Tex Cooking School, which is available on the State Fair website.
The 2022 State Fair of Texas opens Friday, Sept. 30, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 23, in Fair Park.