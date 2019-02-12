 


An entire festival dedicated to sliders? Yeah, it's happening (again).
Melissa Hennings

Cattleack BBQ, Knife, Hutchins BBQ Join Between the Buns Fest Lineup

Beth Rankin | February 12, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Between the Buns, Dallas Observer's mini food fest celebrating the lovable slider sandwich, returns in March for its second year, and there's some serious slider talent in this year's lineup.

Everyone knows Dallas steakhouse Knife makes a mean burger, and the same is true for Deep Ellum slider-centric restaurant Easy Slider. But this year's fest will also include appearances by two major barbecue heavy-hitters: Cattleack and Hutchins. Several Dallas burger-slingers have also signed on, including Chop House Burgers, Haystack Burgers & Barley, Jakes and Shady's Burgers. Take a look at the restaurants that will join the March 23 event:

Asador
Barley & Board
Bellagreen
BurgerFi
Cattleack BBQ
Chop House Burgers
Dallas Caramel Company
Easy Slider
Eureka
Fresh Art Foodie
Gather Kitchen
Haystack Burgers & Barley
House of Blues
Hutchins BBQ
Isabelly's Chocolate & Sweet Treats
Jakes
JC's Burger Bar
Knife
Open Palette
Picasso's Pizza Bar & Grill
Press Box Grill
Shady's Burgers
State & Allen
STIRR
The Local Oak
Top Round
Vidorra
Village Burger Bar

This year's Between the Buns, held at Dallas Farmers Market, goes down 4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 23. A $25 general admission ticket gets you unlimited sliders along with the opportunity to purchase beer and cocktails from cash bars. A $55 VIP ticket gets you into the event an hour early (skip those lines, baby), along with  access to a VIP lounge with exclusive sliders, three drink tickets to use at the VIP bar and, of course, VIP bathrooms.

But here's the twist: Those prices will increase to $35 (GA) and $65 (VIP) on Friday, Feb. 15. If you want to nab tickets at their current price, better act fast.

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

