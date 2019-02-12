Cattleack BBQ, Knife, Hutchins BBQ Join Between the Buns Fest Lineup

Between the Buns, Dallas Observer's mini food fest celebrating the lovable slider sandwich, returns in March for its second year, and there's some serious slider talent in this year's lineup.

Everyone knows Dallas steakhouse Knife makes a mean burger, and the same is true for Deep Ellum slider-centric restaurant Easy Slider. But this year's fest will also include appearances by two major barbecue heavy-hitters: Cattleack and Hutchins. Several Dallas burger-slingers have also signed on, including Chop House Burgers, Haystack Burgers & Barley, Jakes and Shady's Burgers. Take a look at the restaurants that will join the March 23 event: