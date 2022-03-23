Child Care Assistance Available for Service Industry Parents, Application Window Closes March 25

In response to the hardships many restaurant workers faced during the pandemic, the Texas Workforce Commission allocated funds to a local nonprofit for Dallas County residents.
From the ChildCareGroup website:
The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) has approved temporary funding for up to 12 months of child care assistance to support a new COVID-19 SERVICE INDUSTRY RECOVERY child care program to help low-wage earners in TWC-specified service industries. Approved Industries: arts, entertainment, recreation, accommodation, food services, retail trade.It's a bummer that this program was first announced (per a press release) in February 2021, yet there seems to be little media coverage of it, except for The Dallas Morning News' story Monday, March 21, 2022.
Alas, Dallas County residents in the service industry only have until this Friday, March 25, to apply through the ChildCareGroup's website. The ChildCareGroup is a nonprofit based in Dallas that has been around for more than 100 years supporting area early childhood and child care programs, while also providing family support and resources.
Eligibility for the child care assistance includes the foodservice industry (hotels, restaurants and delivery services), arts, entertainment and recreations (fitness centers, movie theatre and amusement parks), and retail stores.
Employees must work at least 25 hours a week for a single-parent household, or 50 hours for two parents. More income guidelines are outlined on the ChildCareGroup's website; for example, a family of four must have a pre-tax income of $64,043 or below to qualify
Parents need to apply by Friday, March 25. Better late than never?