Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Drinking

What Do Dreams Taste Like? Coca-Cola Attempts to Answer that with Limited-Edition Dreamworld

August 25, 2022 4:00AM

Dreamworld is in stores now.
Dreamworld is in stores now. Lauren Drewes Daniels
When you hear the word "dream," you may imagine yourself riding a unicorn over a rainbow or thinking about a perfect life. But you likely have never thought about what a dream tastes like. Until now.

Coke has created a new flavor called Dreamworld, which is the final drop of their limited-edition flavor series Coca-Cola Creations. Other flavors include Coke Byte, which is supposed to reflect the taste of pixels, and Coke Starlight, an attempt to transport imbibers to space.

According to the company, this new flavor “bottles up the technicolor tastes and surrealism of the subconscious with an invitation to savor the magic of everyday moments and dream with open eyes.”

Basically, it means that Coke wants people to sense dreams through the taste of this new drink.

Quite a bit of media attention has surrounded its peculiar flavor, like the Tweet below from trix the seahag, who wrote that it's "kinda alright" but she was hoping for more of a heartburn and menthol ciggie essence.


So we bought an original Coke and a Dreamworld to compare the two and see for ourselves what “dreams” actually taste like.

The bottle's light blue wrapper has multi-colored shapes and images that capture a dream-like feeling. The color of the liquid is the same as the original Coke, but Dreamworld definitely has a unique smell. Immediately after opening the bottle, we detected a whiff of some fruit, perhaps mango.

With that tropical scent, one might expect a flavor that conjures up lying in a hammock on a beach somewhere in the Caribbean. Unfortunately, that's not the case. It basically tastes like the original Coke flavor. In the end, the smell may inspire some dreaming, but the flavor is basic.

Dreamworld is available in grocery stores and gas stations, so grab a bottle before they run out. Or maybe hold out for the release of Jack and Coke
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation