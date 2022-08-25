What Do Dreams Taste Like? Coca-Cola Attempts to Answer that with Limited-Edition Dreamworld

Coke has created a new flavor called Dreamworld, which is the final drop of their limited-edition flavor series Coca-Cola Creations. Other flavors include Coke Byte, which is supposed to reflect the taste of pixels, and Coke Starlight, an attempt to transport imbibers to space.
According to the company, this new flavor “bottles up the technicolor tastes and surrealism of the subconscious with an invitation to savor the magic of everyday moments and dream with open eyes.”
Basically, it means that Coke wants people to sense dreams through the taste of this new drink.
Quite a bit of media attention has surrounded its peculiar flavor, like the Tweet below from trix the seahag, who wrote that it's "kinda alright" but she was hoping for more of a heartburn and menthol ciggie essence.
dreamworld coke is kinda alright but I’m disappointed it doesn’t taste like heartburn and menthol cigarette smoke pic.twitter.com/7Bys8gMmpx— trix the seahag (@Procrastronaut_) August 19, 2022
So we bought an original Coke and a Dreamworld to compare the two and see for ourselves what “dreams” actually taste like.
The bottle's light blue wrapper has multi-colored shapes and images that capture a dream-like feeling. The color of the liquid is the same as the original Coke, but Dreamworld definitely has a unique smell. Immediately after opening the bottle, we detected a whiff of some fruit, perhaps mango.
With that tropical scent, one might expect a flavor that conjures up lying in a hammock on a beach somewhere in the Caribbean. Unfortunately, that's not the case. It basically tastes like the original Coke flavor. In the end, the smell may inspire some dreaming, but the flavor is basic.
Dreamworld is available in grocery stores and gas stations, so grab a bottle before they run out. Or maybe hold out for the release of Jack and Coke.