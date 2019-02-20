 


A rendering that gives you an idea of how il Bracco will look when it opens this spring at the Plaza at Preston Center.
A rendering that gives you an idea of how il Bracco will look when it opens this spring at the Plaza at Preston Center.
Courtesy il Bracco

Coming This Spring: il Bracco, an 'Italian-Inspired' Restaurant at Preston Center Plaza

Beth Rankin | February 20, 2019 | 11:32am
An 'Italian-inspired' restaurant is opening this spring at the Plaza at Preston Center, and its leadership includes a chef with quite the resume.

il Bracco, at 8416 Preston Center Plaza, "will offer a fresh take on classic Italian dishes with everything made from scratch including breads, pastas and sauces," according to a press release. "Fresh fish will be delivered daily and all proteins will be butchered on-site." The 3,200-square foot restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner daily.

The new concept comes from two food industry veterans: COO Matt Gottlieb, with a decade of experience with Hillstone Restaurant Group, and CEO Robert Quick. Quick, who graduated from and played football at SMU, attended the Culinary Institute of America and worked for Thomas Keller as a chef de partie at Ad Hoc and Bouchon before working as a kitchen manager with Hillstone. Quick moved back to Dallas in 2018 to start the company Western Addition, of which il Bracco is its first concept.

At this forthcoming Italian-inspired Preston Center restaurant, seafood is delivered daily and proteins are butchered on-site.
At this forthcoming Italian-inspired Preston Center restaurant, seafood is delivered daily and proteins are butchered on-site.
Courtesy il Bracco

The new restaurant will seat 74 in the dining room, 18 at the bar and 46 on the patio, which it bills as a "full-service outdoor experience ... home to large umbrellas fortified with hedges to offer an intimate, relaxed dining experience," according to the release. "The carefully planned interior design pulls from many different time periods and uses luxury neutrals such as wood, brass, terrazzo and leather, creating a sophisticated setting."

Expect a wine list filled with Italian varietals and New World wines, along with cocktails "with an Italian twist."

il Bracco, 8416 Preston Center Plaza (Park Cities)

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

