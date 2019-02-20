Coming This Spring: il Bracco, an 'Italian-Inspired' Restaurant at Preston Center Plaza

A rendering that gives you an idea of how il Bracco will look when it opens this spring at the Plaza at Preston Center.

An 'Italian-inspired' restaurant is opening this spring at the Plaza at Preston Center, and its leadership includes a chef with quite the resume.

il Bracco, at 8416 Preston Center Plaza, "will offer a fresh take on classic Italian dishes with everything made from scratch including breads, pastas and sauces," according to a press release. "Fresh fish will be delivered daily and all proteins will be butchered on-site." The 3,200-square foot restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner daily.