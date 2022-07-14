It's Bastille Day, Y'all, Plus 10 Other Foodie Finds for July 14 - 17

There's a lot going on for those who like to eat and drink. Bastille Day is coming up this weekend, so celebrate with macaron sandwiches with Melts Ice Cream and a five-course dinner at Vector Brewing. Speaking of brew pairings, Siren Rock is hosting a beer dinner. Plus, bike rides galore are available if you're into a fiery furnace blowing in your face. Or you can just eat and drink hot dogs at Martin House Brewing.
Bastille on Bishop
400 N. Bishop Ave.
5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 14
Dust off your beret for this annual event in Oak Cliff celebrating the storming of the Bastille during the French Revolution. Although roaming the event is free, if you buy a general admission ticket for $35 you'll get a wine glass, which you "must have" to consume alcoholic beverages at the festival. You'll also get tokens that can be redeemed for beer or wine. Lots of vendors and pop-ups will be peddling their wares, which costs extra. Keep an eye out for a collaboration between Bisous Bisous Patisserie and Melts Ice Cream; they'll have macarons and ice cream at Bisous’ Rendezvous Ice Cream + Espresso.
Vive la France! Vector Brewing Beer Dinner
RM 12:20 Bistro, 9850 Walnut Hill Lane
5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 14
Vector Brewing is also celebrating Bastille Day this weekend with a five-course dinner paired with Vector beer. Tickets are $100 per person and include beer plus oyster ceviche, roasted beet and ricotta ravioli, seared scallops, duck confit and peach mousse.
Summer Distillery Series at Terra
Terra at Eataly, 8687 N. Central Expressway, Suite 2172
5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14
Terra, the rooftop restaurant at Eataly, is kicking off a Summer Distillery Series this weekend with unlimited cocktails from four distilleries — Desert Door, Balcones, Lalo, and Treaty Oak — with light bites, live music and chats with the distillers. Tickets are $75 and get you unlimited cocktails and bites.
Marg My Lips: A Margarita and Lip Sync Battle in The Village
5605 Village Glen Drive
7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 15
The Village is debuting its new outdoor lawn event Marg My Lips, which is two competitions: a lip sync competition and a margarita contest. Pre-registered teams will take the stage for the lip sync battle while The Village’s restaurants battle it out for the best margarita. Guests can try them all for $3 each.
Curry Up Now
The Grandscape, 5752 Grandscape Blvd. (The Colony)
11 a.m. Saturday, July 16
Curry Up Now at The Grandscape in The Colony is hosting a grand opening event this Saturday with free face and henna tattoos, various giveaways and promotions with the Indian fine-casual eats. The first 100 guests through the door win a free burrito or bowl. Curry Up Now is also partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Dallas to offer discounts to mentors who dine with their match between now and August 31.
Susie’s Sweet 16 at SusieCakes
6100 Luther Lane
Saturday, July 16
SusieCakes is turning 16 this weekend and celebrating their Sweet 16 with specials all day, including buy-one-get-one-free cupcakes for up to three free cupcakes. Can’t make it to the restaurant? Susie is throwing it back to 2006 with 31% off shipped cakes. (Wait, it was 31% cheaper to ship cupcakes in 2006? That might be the final straw.)
Drag Brunch at the Virgin Hotel
The Commons Club, 1445 Turtle Creek Blvd.
12 and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17
Dallas’ top drag queens are gathering at The Commons Club this weekend for Virgin Hotels Dallas’ over-the-top drag brunch series. Jenni P’s hosting talents can be viewed for $45 per person, and family-style brunch items are $30 per person. Reservations are highly recommended. So is glitter.
The Brewers' Table Dinner at Siren Rock Brewing
310 S. Goliad St., Rockwall
7 p.m. Monday, July 18
Siren Rock Brewing Co. invites guests to a four-course dinner with food and beer pairings. Each ingredient and flavor is picked to pair with Siren Rock beers. Tickets are $75 per person, and seating is limited.
Glizzy Fest: A Celebration of Hot Dogs
Martin House Brewing Co., 220 S. Sylvania Ave., Fort Worth
12 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 16
Who knew hot dogs could be so much fun? Literally, we're asking. We hear differently. Martin House Brewing Company is hosting Glizzy Fest this weekend with a John Cougar Mellencamp cover band ("Suckin' on a chili dog, outside the Tastee-Freeze"), food trucks, a hot-dog-eating contest, craft vendors and a special seltzer launch. Martin House is tapping up a special batch of Best Maid Pickle Mustard Beer for the occasion along with a hot dog water seltzer. The most brilliant thing here — and there are many — is that the only musical theme Martin House could match to this event was a JCM cover band based on that one line. Bless them. But not hot dog seltzer.
Community Beer Cycling: July Ride
3110 Commonwealth Drive
9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday, July 17
There’s room for every type of beer drinker with a biking problem at Community Beer this weekend. Most important, there will be cold beers. Three separate tracks are available for this July cycling jaunt: a party group at 12.5 miles, an intermediate group at 26.5 miles and a spandex group going 41 miles. Participants should bring helmets, nutrition and water but save room for beer at the end. Or, just go to the brewery for a cold beer in the A/C. No shame in that.