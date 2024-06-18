 Dallas-Based Raising Cane's Donates $100K to Snoop Dogg's Youth Football League | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Snoop Dogg Youth Football Gets Big Donation from Dallas-Based Raising Cane's

Raise your hand if you're surprised the founder of Raising Cane's is friends with Snoop Dogg.
June 18, 2024
Raising Cane's continues its tradition of giving back to communities.
Raising Cane's continues its tradition of giving back to communities. Raising Cane's
Share this:
Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves is the best friend ever, and because of that, he has some of the best friends ever.

Not only does the founder of the chicken chain fill bellies across the country with boxes of Texas toast and fried chicken strips, he's also a sporty philanthropist.

We've reported on his seemingly unlikely crush on Post Malone; Graves built the Dallas-area native a pink restaurant in Utah. He then did a parlay Cowboys and Malone restaurant in Dallas decked out in memorabilia from both the singer and football team.

Now Graves has donated $100,000 to the Snoop Dogg Youth Football League, an LA-based league that has brought the game to more than 60,000 inner-city kids over the past 19 years. 

Snoop Dogg and Graves became friends years ago when the award-winning rapper, producer and actor appeared on an episode of Grave's show Restaurant Recovery. Snoop then did a comedy bit working the drive-thru at Raising Cane's in Arkansas, asking customers through the intercom: "What's cracka-alackin'? Whatchu want?"

"What's cracka-lackin'? Whatchu want?" - Snoop Dogg working at a Raising Cane's drive-thru

tweet this
Locally, Graves helped restaurant Smokey John's and countless others with his show Restaurant Recovery. We also like that he assigned 250 corporate employees to work at stores to boost recruitment and training after the pandemic. More recently Graves made a cameo appearance in Snoop's movie The Underdoggs.

The fun never stops: On National Iced Tea Day, Raising Cane's partnered with rapper Ice-T. 

Grave's $100,000 donation to the league will allow the charity to purchase much-needed equipment, cover travel costs and feese.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the food editor of the Dallas Observer. She started working as a freelance writer in 2013 and became editor in 2021. She covers Dallas' evolving dining scene, the many openings and closings as well as trends and breaking news. She oversees annual lists including Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants and contributes to the Best of Dallas. If you have a tip about an amazing pastry, pie or taco, let her know.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels
Joe V's, an H-E-B Store, Opens in Southern Dallas and People Show Up

Openings & Closings

Joe V's, an H-E-B Store, Opens in Southern Dallas and People Show Up

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Barbecue and Bourbon on the House? Dallas Restaurant to Comp All Tabs if Mavs Win Game 5

Food & Drink News

Barbecue and Bourbon on the House? Dallas Restaurant to Comp All Tabs if Mavs Win Game 5

By Nick Reynolds
Dallas Bar Loses Big on Kyrie Drink Special, Serves 900+ Tequila Shots

Food & Drink News

Dallas Bar Loses Big on Kyrie Drink Special, Serves 900+ Tequila Shots

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
First Look: NINE Kitchen and Lounge by Matthew Judon Opens

First Look

First Look: NINE Kitchen and Lounge by Matthew Judon Opens

By Alexis Castillo
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation