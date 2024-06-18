Snoop Dogg Youth Football Gets Big Donation from Dallas-Based Raising Cane's

Not only does the founder of the chicken chain fill bellies across the country with boxes of Texas toast and fried chicken strips, he's also a sporty philanthropist.
We've reported on his seemingly unlikely crush on Post Malone; Graves built the Dallas-area native a pink restaurant in Utah. He then did a parlay Cowboys and Malone restaurant in Dallas decked out in memorabilia from both the singer and football team.
Now Graves has donated $100,000 to the Snoop Dogg Youth Football League, an LA-based league that has brought the game to more than 60,000 inner-city kids over the past 19 years.
Snoop Dogg and Graves became friends years ago when the award-winning rapper, producer and actor appeared on an episode of Grave's show Restaurant Recovery. Snoop then did a comedy bit working the drive-thru at Raising Cane's in Arkansas, asking customers through the intercom: "What's cracka-alackin'? Whatchu want?"
Locally, Graves helped restaurant Smokey John's and countless others with his show Restaurant Recovery. We also like that he assigned 250 corporate employees to work at stores to boost recruitment and training after the pandemic. More recently Graves made a cameo appearance in Snoop's movie The Underdoggs.
"What's cracka-lackin'? Whatchu want?" - Snoop Dogg working at a Raising Cane's drive-thrutweet this
The fun never stops: On National Iced Tea Day, Raising Cane's partnered with rapper Ice-T.
Grave's $100,000 donation to the league will allow the charity to purchase much-needed equipment, cover travel costs and feese.