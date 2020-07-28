Dallas Chocolate Festival Continues: This Time, in a Box

The 11th Dallas Chocolate Festival will still happen this year, but like most things in 2020, you can experience it at home.

The World of Chocolate – In a Box will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 12-13. This year's festival is virtual, with hand-delivered boxes of artisanal chocolate samples and more goods from companies from around the world.

In normal times, you'd be getting these by visiting vendor booths and talking with creators in person. This time, you get a virtual face-to-face, speaking with exhibitors in virtual classes, demonstrations and tastings online. Rideshare/delivery company Alto will drop off boxes to participants.

“Although we wish that everyone could be together under one roof enjoying delicious chocolate creations from the talented chocolate makers and chocolatiers from near and far, we are excited about offering a similar experience virtually,” said Sander Wolf, founder of the Dallas Chocolate Festival, in a statement Monday.

As of now, this year’s exhibitors include:



Dude, Sweet Chocolate

Casa Chocolates

Yelibelly Chocolates

DGZ Chocolates

Tomric Systems

Zak’s Chocolate

Effie’s Homemade

Fera’wyn’s Artisan Chocolates

The Chocolate Doctor/EZ Temper

Madhu Chocolate

Wiseman House Chocolates

Mission Chocolate

Kate Weiser Chocolate

Topo Chico



The full-access festival pass is $50, which gets you a chocolate box (plus $10 for delivery in the Dallas-Fort Worth area) and interactive chats, classes, demonstrations and tastings. Registration to attend virtual events (without the tastings) is $5.

A portion of proceeds from the annual festival is donated as scholarship funds to local culinary programs for students focused on pastry arts with an emphasis on chocolate. DallasChocolate.org has donated more than $25,000 in scholarships to the culinary programs in the area.