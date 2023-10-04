 Slutty Vegan Gets a Cheesy Heaux, TJ's Closes and Cowboy Chow News | Dallas Observer
3 Bites: Slutty Vegan's Cheesy Heaux, Cowboy Chow and TJ's Closes in Oak Lawn

Fan of Slutty Vegan? Well, this new menu addition is coming at the perfect time.
October 4, 2023
The Cheesy Heaux in a Hawt Tub from Slutty Vegan.
The Cheesy Heaux in a Hawt Tub from Slutty Vegan. Slutty Vegan
A few things going on this week to note, including a new dish from our favorite saucy vegan and some cowboy news, but not those Cowboys.

Not-That-Cowboy Chow

Jerry Jones' hospitality business, The Legends, recently took over operations of the AT&T Discovery District downtown, so a Cowboy-themed restaurant was as assured as the sun shining awkwardly into AT&T Stadium during the NFL playoffs.

This week we got word Cowboy Chow will go where Jaxon was for the past several years. But, bad news. It's actually not that kind of cowboy restaurant. It's a lowercase cowboy. Here, the menu draws inspiration from "cuisines prevalent in the Western United States, including Texas, New Mexico, Mexico, and will offer a modern interpretation of cowboy cuisine and cocktails, focused on value and quality," according to a press release from the restaurant.

That means steaks, enchiladas, burgers and salads surrounded by Texas-themed artwork and large-scale signage, including a "photo-worthy art installation" for your social reels, all spread out over a large courtyard, dining room and rooftop.

(Feels like nachos and blue cocktails with silver stars popping out the top would be better, but whatdoweknow.)

Cowboy Chow, expected to open in late October, is from Dallas-based restauranteur Jack Gibbons, who is the CEO of a group of restaurants that includes Haywire, Ida Claire, Mexican Sugar, Sixty Vines, Whiskey Cake and Son of a Butcher.

Cheesy Heaux

The Atlanta-based chain Slutty Vegan, led by vegan restaurateur Pinky Cole, opened in Deep Ellum this summer. On a mission to revolutionize vegan food, if not at least make it sexy, the restaurant is known for plant-based burgers like The One Night Stand, which is slathered in Slut Sauce and meatless bacon. 

This Friday, Slutty Vegan is rolling out a new menu item, The Cheesy Heaux in a Hawt Tub, the latter being a blend of pureed tomato and coconut milk seasoned with African spices. The sandwich, or Cheesey Heaux, is made with buttered Texas toast. The combo is $9.99, the sandwich is $5.99 and the soup is $4.99.

TJ's Closes Oak Lawn Location

The restaurant business is hard. When you have a restaurant that is in need of costly repairs, shutting the doors might be the best bet, particularly — and this part should really be emphasized — if you have a much better and bigger version just a couple miles up the road. Which is why Jon Alexis is permanently closing TJ's Seafood Market on Oak Lawn, which had already been "temporarily" closed for several months because of badly needed updates. So, head to TJ's at Preston and Royal for your seafood needs. It's is a bigger restaurant and it has a bar. 
