3 Bites: Slutty Vegan's Cheesy Heaux, Cowboy Chow and TJ's Closes in Oak Lawn

Not-That-Cowboy Chow
Jerry Jones' hospitality business, The Legends, recently took over operations of the AT&T Discovery District downtown, so a Cowboy-themed restaurant was as assured as the sun shining awkwardly into AT&T Stadium during the NFL playoffs.
This week we got word Cowboy Chow will go where Jaxon was for the past several years. But, bad news. It's actually not that kind of cowboy restaurant. It's a lowercase cowboy. Here, the menu draws inspiration from "cuisines prevalent in the Western United States, including Texas, New Mexico, Mexico, and will offer a modern interpretation of cowboy cuisine and cocktails, focused on value and quality," according to a press release from the restaurant.
That means steaks, enchiladas, burgers and salads surrounded by Texas-themed artwork and large-scale signage, including a "photo-worthy art installation" for your social reels, all spread out over a large courtyard, dining room and rooftop.
(Feels like nachos and blue cocktails with silver stars popping out the top would be better, but whatdoweknow.)
Cowboy Chow, expected to open in late October, is from Dallas-based restauranteur Jack Gibbons, who is the CEO of a group of restaurants that includes Haywire, Ida Claire, Mexican Sugar, Sixty Vines, Whiskey Cake and Son of a Butcher.
Cheesy Heaux
The Atlanta-based chain Slutty Vegan, led by vegan restaurateur Pinky Cole, opened in Deep Ellum this summer. On a mission to revolutionize vegan food, if not at least make it sexy, the restaurant is known for plant-based burgers like The One Night Stand, which is slathered in Slut Sauce and meatless bacon.
This Friday, Slutty Vegan is rolling out a new menu item, The Cheesy Heaux in a Hawt Tub, the latter being a blend of pureed tomato and coconut milk seasoned with African spices. The sandwich, or Cheesey Heaux, is made with buttered Texas toast. The combo is $9.99, the sandwich is $5.99 and the soup is $4.99.