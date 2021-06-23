Fun Foodie Things to Do This Week (June 23 - 27)

The food hall at AT&T Discovery District officially opens this week, which includes this Revolver Taco outpost.

Many of the ongoing weekly events we missed so much last year are back on the calendar, and new ones are popping up. This week it’s Pride Month meets salt and lime in a diner. There’s also a food hall opening with umpteen restaurants and a game night (think Hungry Hungry Hippo) at a nightclub.

Wednesday

Pups and Pints Intrinsic Smokehouse & Brewery, 509 W State St. (Garland)

What: Q&A with Garland Animal Services staff who’ll also bring out adoptable shelter dogs for you to meet.

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 23

Tickets: Free

Here’s your chance to ask Garland Animal Services staff any questions you have about adopting a pet or simply thank them for what they do. (Yes, especially that!) Show up early (3 to 6 p.m.) to enjoy regular hoppy hour specials including $5 appetizers, a weekly $5 beer flight, wine, sangria and more.

Norma’s Cafe 65th Anniversary 1123 W. Davis St. (North Oak Cliff) plus additional 1123 W. Davis St. (North Oak Cliff) plus additional locations

What: Rollback prices on iconic Norma’s Cafe menu favorites

When: All day, Wednesday, June 23, starting at 7 a.m.

Tickets: No tickets needed, but plan on longer than usual wait times.

Norma’s Cafe opened its doors in Oak Cliff in 1956, selling chicken-fried steak dinners with all the fixings for less than $2. To celebrate the anniversary on June 23, you can order chicken-fried steak, chicken and dressing or meatloaf with sides of mashed potatoes and green beans for just $1.79 while supplies last. The offer is good for dine-in at all Norma’s Cafe locations.

The diner will donate a portion of sales from the 23rd to the Birthday Party Project, which provides birthday parties for children experiencing homelessness.

Thursday

Scotch Tasting and Barbecue Scottish Rite Cathedral, 500 South Harwood St.

What: Scotch tasting and fundraiser for the Dallas Scottish Rite Cathedral and Museum

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 24

Tickets: $125 via Eventbrite

Taste six scotches from the Speyside Region of Scotland along with food by chef Michael Lane of OAK'D Handcrafted BBQ. Tickets are limited, so get yours soon.

Thursdays on Tap Perot Museum of Nature and Science, 500 South Harwood St.

What: Live music, drinks and food trucks at a weekly kid-free evening at the Perot

When: 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, June 24

Tickets: $15 for museum members, $25 for non-members

Enjoy local food trucks, craft beer and wine, live music and games at adults-only Thursday evenings through September. Check out the exhibit halls, including The Science of Guinness World Records.

Pro Tip: If you purchase a museum membership before June 30 you’ll get two free tickets to a future Thursdays on Tap event of your choice.

Live Painting + Artist Meet and Greet 97 West Kitchen & Bar at Hotel Drover, 200 Mule Alley Drive (Fort Worth)

What: Hor d'oeuvres, sparkling wine and signature cocktails, live music and a live painting event of artist Laura Goodman’s modern take on Americana/Western art. A free meet and greet, open to the public, follows.

When: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24

Tickets: $175 per person for the live painting event. The meet and greet beginning at 7:30 p.m. is free, no tickets needed.

97 West Kitchen and Bar in the Fort Worth Stockyards is home to two of Goodman’s works. At 7:30 p.m., the event will move to the lobby of Hotel Drover, where the public can meet the artist and bid on the completed painting. All proceeds generated from the event will be donated to ACH Child & Family Services, a charity that’s been protecting children and preserving families since 1915.

Friday

The Exchange Opens to the Public AT&T Discovery District, 208 S. Akard St.

What: The first food hall in downtown Dallas opens today and that means the AT&T Discovery District is now fully open too.

When: The Exchange food hall will be open 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

Tickets: No tickets needed.

Some of the food vendors now open at The Exchange include Revolver Taco, Bobbers Burgers & Whips, Press Waffle Co., La Duni, Monkey King Noodle Co. and more. The cocktail program at Double Tap will offer classics like margaritas and old fashioneds and fun creations such as a frozen espresso martini or pineapple ranch water.

Don’t miss the amazing five-minute light and multimedia show called Digital Double every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

Hungry Hippos, Giant Twister and More by Recess: 101 Harlowe MXM, 2823 Main St. (Deep Ellum)

What: A change of pace from the typical club-style nightlife, Recess 101 offers retro games, lip sync contests, live music from DJ Samp and more.

When: 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., Friday, June 25

Tickets: Free

Every Friday night brings a fun social night to the newly remodeled Harlowe MXM. Play games, mingle, enjoy great food and drink, then mingle some more.

Saturday

Dallas Margarita Festival Ferris Wheeler’s, 1950 Market Center Blvd. (Design District)

What: Sample and vote for the best margarita in town

When: Noon to 6 p.m.

Tickets: $25 on Eventbrite. VIP and non-sampling tickets are available too.

Sip samples of margaritas from 10 or more booths. Eat some great barbecue from Ferris Wheeler’s or get some food truck tacos. This fest will also include a DJ and a raffle for a trip to Mexico

Summer Salad Soirée at CRISP & GREEN 6565 Hillcrest Ave., Suite 140 (University Park)

What: Free signature salad or grain bowl, music, giveaways and more

When: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets: Free. Register online on Eventbrite

Start the day with a free HIIT class from Fit Social Club at 9:30 a.m., and then celebrate salad all day.

Tapped Out Drag Brunch | PRIDE Edition 2.0 Cedar Springs Taphouse, 4123 Cedar Springs Road, #100 (Oak Lawn)

What: Round 2 of the PRIDE Edition of Tapped Out Drag Brunch

When: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 27

Tickets: $29.95 on Eventbrite

Part-Time Justin from the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show and Jenni P will host a great lineup of performers. The ticket price includes entry the show and your choice of entree.