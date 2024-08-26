First Look: Chef Sun's Noodle and Dumpling Takes Up Residence at a Familiar Location

Another year, another Chinese restaurant hangs its shingle in the Custer Park shopping center in Plano. We make it a point to visit them all, hoping each time that the current restaurant will stick around. It was Taste of Peking in 2022, then the perhaps too generically named Steam Dumpling in 2023. Now, in 2024, it's Chef Sun’s Noodle and Dumpling.
They’ve all offered good food and good service in what would seem to be a good location, so it’s been a bit of a mystery why their lifespans so far have been just a few months. With fingers crossed we stopped into Chef Sun’s the other day for lunch to see how this newest iteration compares to the previous attempts.
North Texas dumpling guide. As you’d expect with the word "dumpling" in the name, Chef Sun offers several varieties, including xiao long bao, bbq pork bao, pork shumai, beef and onion, chicken and corn, veggie and san xian. We decided to go with the humble steamed pork and cabbage jiaozi.

Other menu options include popular American Chinese dishes such as orange chicken, General Tso, beef with broccoli and shrimp lo mein, along with several types of fried rice, hot pots, soups, Xinjiang big plate chicken, boiled fish in hot sauce, spiced beef tendon and fuqi feipian (Mr. and Mrs. Smith). In short, something for everybody.
Hopefully the newest resident of this spot has hit upon the winning formula that will allow it to serve the community for years to come. Fingers crossed.
Chef Sun's Noodle and Dumpling, 3131 Custer Road, No. 182, Plano. Daily, 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.