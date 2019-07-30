 


4
Chefs from around Dallas cooked Sunday night in a benefit to support one of their own, Josh Bonee.
Chefs from around Dallas cooked Sunday night in a benefit to support one of their own, Josh Bonee.
Lauren Daniels

‘For the Love of Josh’ Shows the Best of the Local Food and Beverage Industry

Lauren Drewes Daniels | July 30, 2019 | 4:00am
Dallas chefs and many others close to the industry gathered Sunday evening to support one of their own. For the Love of Josh was held at 3015 Trinity Groves and hosted by The Giving Table, a group of local chefs, beverage enthusiasts and restaurateurs who collaborate for events like this when there’s a need.

Chef Josh Bonee was recently diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological disorder in which the immune system mistakenly attacks part of the nervous system, leading to numbness and loss of motor skills. Between ticket sales and the silent auction, preliminary estimates are that The Giving Table raised more than $12,000 to help Bonee, who could be sidelined from work over the next year while he seeks treatment.

“Overall, my heart and soul are full of joy and gratitude,” Bonee says. “To be shown love and support like that by our industry and the Dallas community is something I'll never forget. Words can't begin to describe the range of emotions. This community is an amazing family that more than takes care of their own.”

Bonee has spent time at Stephan Pyles Flora Street Cafe, and last night Pyles spoke about Bonee’s time in his kitchen.

“I tell you,” Pyles said to the crowd, “I’ve had a lot of cooks, but only one Josh. One of the most exciting and happiest kitchens I’ve ever had was when Peter Barlow and Josh Bonee were manning the stoves. It was a great time.”

For those involved, like Katherine Clapner of Dude, Sweet Chocolate, it’s inspiring.

"Not only (to) have these chefs come out and offer their food and time to support one of their own, but also the patrons who came out to show their support, is amazing,” Clapner says. “We do the best we can. We can’t do everything entirely, but we do what we can. It’s a giving community and I’m humbled and proud to get to do these things with them. It brings me to tears.”

In the words of Pyles on Sunday evening, “Hang in there, kid. You’ll be great again.”

Chef Anastacia Quinones prepares her spread, receiving support from an up-and-coming saucier.
Chef Anastacia Quinones prepares her spread, receiving support from an up-and-coming saucier.
Lauren Daniels
Silent auction (for future reference, note that chef events evidently involve huge bottles of wine)
Silent auction (for future reference, note that chef events evidently involve huge bottles of wine)
Lauren Daniels

