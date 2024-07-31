The Espresso Martini Is Out, and the Carajillo Is In

Socialites and club rats indulged in the duality of the vodka and coffee liqueur through the '90s and early 2000s before it faded into obscurity. It lay almost dormant for two decades before it crept back into the spotlight at the turn of the pandemic.
At this time specialty coffee was on the rise across the U.S., and we had all grown tired of being cooped up watching endless reruns of cult classics. We had lost our edge, but the espresso martini offered the resurrection we all needed. In 2022, it replaced the Manhattan as one of the 10 Most Ordered Cocktails in the country.
Venture outside of the U.S., though, and coffee-based cocktails have been cemented in international drinking scenes for centuries. Irish coffees, Italian caffè corretto and German pharisäers always had their foothold. We're just catching up.
For the U.S., espresso martinis were the gateway through which other coffee-based cocktails could enter. One creation that has been creeping onto our cocktails menus, rather unsurprisingly, is Mexico's own coffee cocktail, the carajillo.
A carajillo is similar in structure to the martini, made with two equal parts, but both share more differences than they do similarities.
The newcomer is one part espresso and one part Licor 43 (more specifically, real espresso and Licor 43). It's much sweeter with different flavor notes, whereas the martini is sharp and more bitter.
Licor 43 is an amber-hued liqueur created in a small distillery in Cartagena, Spain, in 1946. Its complex yet harmonious flavor can be broken down into four levels: citrus, botanic, sweet and floral. But it's said by the creators that 43 different flavors perfect the secret Zamora family recipe.
While the liqueur has a traceable lineage, the origins of the carajillo depend on where you are and whom you ask. A lot of fingers point to Cuba with two claims: one, that the drink was created by indentured plantation laborers who drank the concoction to lend them courage for the day. And two, that Spanish troops stationed in colonial Cuba drank a rum-spiked coffee for corajillo, ironically the Spanish word for courage.
Long story short, someone concocted some liquid courage and the rest is history. It spread across Mexico, Spain and other Latin American countries, each country putting its spin on the drink. The modern carajillo shows up in many different ways, but regardless of the recipe, it'll always deliver.
Once this drink caught our eye on more than one cocktail menu around Dallas, we knew it was time to spread the word. Next time you're out, conclude dinner or kick-start your weekend plans with our favorite carajillos in Big D.
Order it 'puesto', where the layers are distinct between the liqueur and espresso or 'shakeado' for a nice and frothy finish.
Ayahuasca Cantina
334 Jefferson Blvd. (inside Xaman Cafe)
Stop into Ayahuasca for happy hour and you can try an authentic carajillo for only $10. They use one part Licor 43 and one part their small batch and specialty Mexican coffee. Grab an Espresso Martinez for a mix of both drinks, made with Mezcal Espadin, Licor 43, house-made horchata and espresso.
Goodwins2905 Greenville Ave.
All eyes have been on Goodwins since its grand opening earlier this summer. They're shining a light on the carajillo with a section on the menu dedicated to "magic bean juice" that also includes an espresso martini. They use Licor 43 and LDU's wildly popular espresso for the underdog. One round and you'll be ready for liftoff.
Escondido
5950 Royal Lane
Escondido does a slight variation of the carajillo. They use cold brew rather than espresso and Licor 43, then add copa de oro (coffee liqueur), 100% blue agave and Jalisco orange. It gives it a lighter coffee flavor and a more complex finish.
TacoLingo Tex-Mex
2301 N. Akard St.
TacoLingo spices up the carajillo experience by adding Rumchata to the classic recipe and using cold brew over espresso. During Happy Hour, grab one for $2 off (psst: and $3 street tacos).