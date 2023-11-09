Three New(ish) Pizza Spots Around Dallas, Plus One Majestic Henry

Big pizza news is swirling around Dallas this week. Three places have expanded or reopened. Plus, Henry's Majestic, which thrived for almost a decade in Uptown, has found a new home that seems to fit like a glove.
Partenope
110 Greenville Ave., Richardson Partenope
's downtown Dallas location is one of our top 100 restaurants
and is widely lauded for its certified Vera Pizza Napoletana. It's ranked No. 16 in the U.S. by the prestigious Naples-based organization for its authentic pizza, which makes sense since its co-owner, Dino Santonicola, is a native of Naples. Dino and Megan Santonicola have opened this second location in a fully gutted and renovated 1958 building at the corner of Greenville Avenue and Polk Street in Richardson. Interesting note: Partenope [Par-TEN-no-peh] gets its name from the real mermaid who founded Naples. If you haven't been to the original, start with the simple Margherita and Montanara (mozzarella, sauce and basil), both stellar options here. Other popular plates include the Suppli Cacio e Pepe: fried risotto with pecorino, fontina and marinara. The octopus with cannellini spread and the lasagna Napoletano are also great dishes. Partenope in Richardson doesn't do reservations; it's first-come, first-served. And the wine list is all Italian. Go visit them soon.
Leela's closed in July but is back and ready to go.
Leela's Wine Bar
1914 Greenville Ave. Leela's Wine Bar
on Greenville Avenue closed in the summer for renovations and has now reopened. They updated the space with warmer tones, and the back bar has been refreshed to match the other locations (a lovely dark green tile). This eco-friendly wine and thin-crust pizza restaurant also expanded the menu with a wider variety of wine and more appetizers (namely, dips) in addition to a few new Roman-style pizzas: Buffalo chicken, fig and prosciutto and a hot honey number. The dining room fits more people now (from 79 to 114). Last but certainly not least, Leela's will stay open until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights now.
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza
1520 E. Debbie Lane, MansfieldMister O1
is a fun little pizza spot that is spreading across North Texas and has just opened its latest restaurant in Mansfield. Founder Renato Viola is from Southern Italy and moved to Miami on an O1-type visa to bring his star-shaped pizzas to America. The restaurant uses a 72-hour dough preparation process, and there's no sugar in the dough or pizza sauce (they're big on fresh and natural ingredients). The pizzas come out very thin and a bit crispy with a nice chew. Every meal we've had here has been on-point, from the salads to burrata served with warm focaccia bread. The signature item is a star-shaped pizza with the crust pinched together, creating little cubbies of warm cheese. Congrats on the good pizza, Mansfield. Get out of those DMs and make that girls' night happen.
Henry's Majestic
2303 Pittman St.
Remember the big outdoor space where Chicken Scratch and The Foundry were? It's now the reincarnation of Henry's Majestic
, the longtime Uptown restaurant that opened in 2004 and closed last year. Owner Andrew Popp promised at the time he'd be back, and so it is. The spacious tree-covered courtyard will be temperature-controlled year-round. There are plenty of TVs for game days and space for your furrever friends. There are also two indoor dining areas and bars in the buildings on the site. Look for a lot of the menu items from the original restaurant including the bone marrow burger, bourbon meatballs, Cuban cigars and the High Rise Club, plus some new options. They're serving lunch, dinner and weekend brunch right out of the gate like they've been doing this for years (they have) and per the press release: "Henry’s famous Sparkle Bar is back! The brunch menu will also feature the Audrey Hepburn, an organic rose petal infused Aperol, sparkling mineral water, and sparkling rosé." Choose from valet and self-parking.