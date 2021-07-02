DFW Restaurant Week is Back in 2021, and We're Stoked

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

DFW Restaurant Week will be back in fine form this summer, which is exciting news and not just because many great restaurants offer good deals, but also it’s a huge fundraising campaign for the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) and Lena Pope, which provides mental health prevention and early intervention for children in Tarrant County.

And remember, those two missed out — in part — on these fundraising opportunities last year. So, it's make-up time, Dallas. Let's eat!

The main dining dates this year are Aug. 9-15, but many restaurants extend that timeline. Plus there’s a preview weekend (Aug. 6-8), so it’s actually a full month.

"Needs remain extremely high with the lingering economic impact of the pandemic." - NTFB President and CEO Trisha Cunningham

Nearly 100 restaurants are participating, but we won’t know who exactly until July 12 when reservations open.

This year, diners can choose from either the dine-in or takeout options. The three-course prix fixe dinners are either $39 or $49; there’s also a two-course lunch for just $19.

For each meal purchased, 20% of the cost will be donated to the NTFB or Lena Pope.

“Needs remain extremely high with the lingering economic impact of the pandemic,” NTFB President and CEO Trisha Cunningham says. “With every DFW Restaurant Week meal you purchase, the North Texas Food Bank can provide up to 30 meals since every dollar we receive can provide three meals for hungry North Texans.“

Specials this year include a free fourth course, courtesy of FedEx Office; starting July 12 spend $10 at a local FedEx and you receive an additional dinner course at participating restaurants.

Also keep an eye out for specials from Garrison Brothers Bourbon, which is the official cocktail sponsor of restaurant week.

We’ll let you know when the list of restaurants is out.