CBD Pops Up In a Health-Conscious Mocktail at Pok the Raw Bar

CBD gummies. CBD coffee. CBD lattes and smoothies and dog treats and massage oil — we've seen CBD, the non-psychoactive cannabidiol, absolutely everywhere lately. Which is why we were kind of excited to see it show up in a pink libation over at West Village poke spot Pok the Raw Bar.
They're leading the pack of restaurants offering this non-intoxicating marijuana extract with their CBD Pink Drink. The extract is meant to help with some medical issues from anxiety to sleeplessness, so they threw it in a mocktail — with ginger, yuzu, hibiscus and lemonade — as the "intoxicant." While you won't feel anything outright, we kinda like the idea that Mary Jane's fifth cousin eight times removed is in there.
The CBD Pink Drink ($6.50): ginger, yuzu, hibiscus, lemonade and CBD powder
Pok the Raw Bar, 3699 McKinney Ave. (West Village)
