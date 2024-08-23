Vector Brewing Expands Business, Opens for Breakfast and Coffee

Family-owned Vector Brewing has been a popular brewery and restaurant for the East Dallas community since it opened during the pandemic in 2020. In an interview at the time, the owners told us just before opening, seven of them stood in a circle in the kitchen and held hands having no idea what to expect.
They turned the welcome sign on, which at the time meant the app that takes to-go orders, and more than 100 orders flooded in after just three minutes. "Woah, Nelly," could be heard across the land. Just like in the show The Bear they scrambled to shut it off, which took a minute to figure out.
Four years later, they've pulled through the pandemic and things have steadied out. Vector Brewing is a family-friendly space with notable pizza made from scratch, as is the craft beer.
And just like many Americans trying to make ends meet, Vector now has two jobs: It's moonlighting as a cafe. We get it; money never sleeps so why should a restaurant space?
Vector is now brewing coffee, breakfast and lunch with doors opening at 7 a.m. to offer Lake Highlands and vicinity another space for coffee and breakfast that isn't corporate-owned.
Noting rising costs and dipping sales, co-owner Craig Bradley, felt the time was right to expand the business to a full-on cafe. He consulted local coffee friends Kevin and Marta Sprague, of Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters, to procure equipment, and for help in selecting coffee and espresso blends. Tiffani Kocisis of East Dallas Middle Ground also gave some wise advice, making this a true Dallas-based project.
They carry local La Casita Bakeshop goods (the Bekky Sando, specifically), as well as cinnamon rolls from Salt Sweets in Lake Highlands. Kolaches and koblanaskes (bless them for using the correct term) are from Hummingbird Sweets, also in Lake Highlands. Naturally, they're serving Noble Coyote coffee.
Craig wants his neighbors to see the space as a new work-from-home option, but not one that will cost too much. A latte and hot breakfast will set you back just under $10.
The doors to the coffee-house-by-day and brewery-by-night now open at 7 a.m., Tuesday through Sunday.
Vector Brewing, 9850 Walnut Hill Lane. Tuesday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.; closed Monday.