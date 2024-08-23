 East Dallas Favorite, Vector Brewing, Now Open for Coffee and Breakfast | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Vector Brewing Expands Business, Opens for Breakfast and Coffee

Vector Brewing wants to be your new work-from-home space. Cheers to that.
August 23, 2024
Remote workers have a new place to work and caffeinate at Vector Brewing.
Remote workers have a new place to work and caffeinate at Vector Brewing. Vector Brewing

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $5,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$5,500
$5,000
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Family-owned Vector Brewing has been a popular brewery and restaurant for the East Dallas community since it opened during the pandemic in 2020. In an interview at the time, the owners told us just before opening, seven of them stood in a circle in the kitchen and held hands having no idea what to expect.

They turned the welcome sign on, which at the time meant the app that takes to-go orders, and more than 100 orders flooded in after just three minutes. "Woah, Nelly," could be heard across the land. Just like in the show The Bear they scrambled to shut it off, which took a minute to figure out.

Four years later, they've pulled through the pandemic and things have steadied out. Vector Brewing is a family-friendly space with notable pizza made from scratch, as is the craft beer.

And just like many Americans trying to make ends meet, Vector now has two jobs: It's moonlighting as a cafe. We get it; money never sleeps so why should a restaurant space?

Vector is now brewing coffee, breakfast and lunch with doors opening at 7 a.m. to offer Lake Highlands and vicinity another space for coffee and breakfast that isn't corporate-owned.

Noting rising costs and dipping sales, co-owner Craig Bradley, felt the time was right to expand the business to a full-on cafe. He consulted local coffee friends Kevin and Marta Sprague, of Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters, to procure equipment, and for help in selecting coffee and espresso blends. Tiffani Kocisis of East Dallas Middle Ground also gave some wise advice, making this a true Dallas-based project.

They carry local La Casita Bakeshop goods (the Bekky Sando, specifically), as well as cinnamon rolls from Salt Sweets in Lake Highlands. Kolaches and koblanaskes (bless them for using the correct term) are from Hummingbird Sweets, also in Lake Highlands. Naturally, they're serving Noble Coyote coffee.
click to enlarge chicken biscuit at vector brewing
The Fowl Habit at Vector Brewing.
Vector Brewing
Heartier options include The Fowl Habit, a big jalapeno cheddar biscuit with fried chicken breast, sausage cream gravy and hot glitter honey. There's a chilaquiles and avocado toast as well.

Craig wants his neighbors to see the space as a new work-from-home option, but not one that will cost too much. A latte and hot breakfast will set you back just under $10.

The doors to the coffee-house-by-day and brewery-by-night now open at 7 a.m., Tuesday through Sunday.

Vector Brewing, 9850 Walnut Hill Lane. Tuesday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.; closed Monday.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the food editor of the Dallas Observer. She started working as a freelance writer in 2013 and became editor in 2021. She covers Dallas' evolving dining scene, the many openings and closings as well as trends and breaking news. She oversees annual lists including Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants and contributes to the Best of Dallas. If you have a tip about an amazing pastry, pie or taco, let her know.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels
15 of the Best Breakfasts in Dallas

Breakfast

15 of the Best Breakfasts in Dallas

By Aaren Prody and Kristina Rowe
London-Based Coffee Chain Opens First U.S. Shop in Plano

Coffee

London-Based Coffee Chain Opens First U.S. Shop in Plano

By Lauren Shults
Dallas Named One of the Best Cities for Dining Alone

Food & Drink News

Dallas Named One of the Best Cities for Dining Alone

By Carly May Gravley
Jörg's Cafe Vienna: More Than 20 Years of Authentic Austrian and German Food

Food & Drink News

Jörg's Cafe Vienna: More Than 20 Years of Authentic Austrian and German Food

By Aaren Prody
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation