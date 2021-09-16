Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Brunch

First Look at BarNone's New Brunch; Boozy Cereal and Sausage Gravy

September 16, 2021 4:00PM

That'd be toast covered in sausage gravy with a side of bacon.
That'd be toast covered in sausage gravy with a side of bacon. Angie Quebedeaux
After spending decades at the Angry Dog in Deep Ellum, when co-owner Todd Dickerson opened BarNone he wanted it to be a quaint East Dallas neighborhood spot. Despite opening amid a pandemic, it's quickly becoming just that.

And while it may seem counterintuitive to getting established, they recently stopped lunch service, opting to start the day with happy hour instead. And they’ve also added brunch.

“Our original business plan did not include lunch hours, but of course opening during the pandemic required us to pivot in a variety of ways,” Dickerson told the Observer. “Now that we have been open nine months and have a better feel for our business overall, we decided to focus our efforts on weekday dinner service and weekends.”
click to enlarge Cocoa Krispies with Kahlua is part of the new brunch options at Bar None. - ANGIE QUEBEDEAUX
Cocoa Krispies with Kahlua is part of the new brunch options at Bar None.
Angie Quebedeaux
While we loved many of the options on the brunch menu, our favorite is probably the throwback cereal that you can get spiked with a shot of Bailey’s, Kahlúa, Rumchata, or Godiva Chocolate liqueur. Think Cocoa Krispies with Kahlua or Cinnamon Toast Crunch with Rumchata. You bet your Lucky Charms you will be drinking all the milk.

And, if you’re in the mood to drink and eat your brunch from a glass, check out the new BarNone Bloody Mary, served in a 20-ounce schooner with a choice of an antipasto skewer ($13.95) or with a cheesesteak eggroll and empanada skewer ($14.95).

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us


click to enlarge BarNone breakfast sandwich. - ANGIE QUEBEDEAUX
BarNone breakfast sandwich.
Angie Quebedeaux
The brunch menu also has breakfast sandwiches with scrambled eggs and your choice of bacon or (our favorite) chopped steak and cheese. Assorted pastries and muffins are from local La Francaise French Bakery; yogurt comes with house-made granola or fresh fruit; and the BarNone SOS (pictured at top) has layers of toast topped with house-made sausage gravy.

Weekday happy hour is 3-7 p.m., the kitchen fires up at 4 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m. The bar stays open until midnight.

BarNone, 718 N. Buckner Blvd., #100. Open 3 p.m.- midnight Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. - midnight Saturday, 11 a.m. - 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation