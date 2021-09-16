First Look at BarNone's New Brunch; Boozy Cereal and Sausage Gravy

After spending decades at the Angry Dog in Deep Ellum, when co-owner Todd Dickerson opened BarNone
he wanted it to be a quaint East Dallas neighborhood spot. Despite opening amid a pandemic, it's quickly becoming just that.
And while it may seem counterintuitive to getting established, they recently stopped lunch service, opting to start the day with happy hour instead. And they’ve also added brunch.
“Our original business plan did not include lunch hours, but of course opening during the pandemic required us to pivot in a variety of ways,” Dickerson told the Observer
. “Now that we have been open nine months and have a better feel for our business overall, we decided to focus our efforts on weekday dinner service and weekends.”
Cocoa Krispies with Kahlua is part of the new brunch options at Bar None.
Angie Quebedeaux
While we loved many of the options on the brunch menu, our favorite is probably the throwback cereal that you can get spiked with a shot of Bailey’s, Kahlúa, Rumchata, or Godiva Chocolate liqueur. Think Cocoa Krispies with Kahlua or Cinnamon Toast Crunch with Rumchata. You bet your Lucky Charms you will be drinking all the milk.
And, if you’re in the mood to drink and eat your brunch from a glass, check out the new BarNone Bloody Mary, served in a 20-ounce schooner with a choice of an antipasto skewer ($13.95) or with a cheesesteak eggroll and empanada skewer ($14.95).
BarNone breakfast sandwich.
Angie Quebedeaux
The brunch menu also has breakfast sandwiches with scrambled eggs and your choice of bacon or (our favorite) chopped steak and cheese. Assorted pastries and muffins are from local La Francaise French Bakery; yogurt comes with house-made granola or fresh fruit; and the BarNone SOS (pictured at top) has layers of toast topped with house-made sausage gravy.
Weekday happy hour is 3-7 p.m., the kitchen fires up at 4 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m. The bar stays open until midnight.
BarNone, 718 N. Buckner Blvd., #100. Open 3 p.m.- midnight Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. - midnight Saturday, 11 a.m. - 11:30 p.m. Sunday.