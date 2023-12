Margaret's for Brunch Will Have to Do

click to enlarge Large windows on the 11th floor of the JW Marriott provide a wonderful vista while dining at Margaret's, whatever day of the week it is. Hank Vaughn

click to enlarge A couple of cocktails — a Blue-Bonnet and a Cool Down Colada — started things off. Hank Vaughn

, mixed with gin, lemon bitters, prosecco, sparkling soda and blue borage, was a lot stronger and a lot redder than we’d imagined it would be. The colada, which included grilled mesquite pineapple, grapefruit, lime, coconut cream and Casamigos Blanco, was refreshing if a bit steep at $22.

We’d been meaning to visit Margaret’s , on the 11th floor of the JW Marriott in the Arts District, for quite some time. The fall menu beckoned us: pumpkin soup with spiced walnut, cranberry reduction and crispy duck; quail cassoulet; steelhead trout; duck flautas. Sounds great, right?Unfortunately, you’ll not get to read about the cassoulet or pumpkin soup here, because when were arrived, we realized that it was a Saturday. No lunch menu, only brunch. We have nothing against brunch, mind you, but we were still a tad disappointed, especially since we’d lucked into a parking spot right on the street just a block away, and for what? Yet another eggs benedict?The menu at Margaret’s may vary depending on the day of the week and time of day, but one consistent thing is the great atmosphere, a wide-open elegant space with magnificent views of the city afforded by the floor-to-ceiling windows that make up the perimeter of the large corner area on the 11th floor. They couldn’t take that away from us as we sat at a table right by the window.We started with a couple of cocktails. There is no dedicated brunch cocktail menu: no mimosas or bloody marys in sight, but presumably those can be prepared if requested. Instead, we went with a Blue-Bonnet and a Cool Down Colada. Both were good. The Blue Bonnet