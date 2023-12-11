Margaret's for Brunch Will Have to Do

click to enlarge Margaret's Texas hash. Hank Vaughn

click to enlarge Texas Shakshuka. Hank Vaughn

click to enlarge Margaret's space on the 11th floor of the JW Marriott in the Arts District provides an elegant and open experience with great views of the city, with the bar front and center. Hank Vaughn

Main options include the requisite chicken and waffles, a croque madame, adobo chicken chilaquiles and a ($24) burger. We went with a couple of skillets: the Texas hash and the Texas Shakshuka.The Texas hash arrived in a skillet-sized earthenware bowl, full of smoked Akaushi brisket, crispy potatoes, salsa cremosa and onions, topped with three sunny-side-up eggs garnished with some Fresno peppers. The eggs were perfectly cooked, the brisket tender and the smoked flavor was evident but not overpowering. It was a rich, hearty dish perfect for a wintery day.The Texas Shakshuka was served on an attractive stone and wood platter that held the skillet on one side and the jalapeño fritters on the other. It was a wonderful, if rich, mélange of baked eggs in a tomato sauce with Fresno peppers, onion, cilantro and a generous dollop of labneh that helped cut a bit of the piquant flavors of the dish. The corn fritters were heavenly and can be ordered separately (along with a pimento cheese dip) from the bar bites menu (available 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day, thankfully).While we were hoping for some fall flavors from the full menu that day, we did not leave disappointed. Great views along with well-prepared and enjoyable dishes can go a long way in easing one’s disappointment about getting days mixed up, and assuming we can keep the calendar straight, perhaps we can go back for lunch and dinner while the fall menu is still around.