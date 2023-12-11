 First Look: Brunch With a View at Margaret's in Dallas' Arts District | Dallas Observer
Margaret's for Brunch Will Have to Do

We went for lunch but settled instead for a really good brunch with great views of the city in an elegant and open setting.
December 11, 2023
Margaret's Texas hash.
Margaret's Texas hash. Hank Vaughn
We’d been meaning to visit Margaret’s, on the 11th floor of the JW Marriott in the Arts District, for quite some time. The fall menu beckoned us: pumpkin soup with spiced walnut, cranberry reduction and crispy duck; quail cassoulet; steelhead trout; duck flautas. Sounds great, right?

Unfortunately, you’ll not get to read about the cassoulet or pumpkin soup here, because when were arrived, we realized that it was a Saturday. No lunch menu, only brunch. We have nothing against brunch, mind you, but we were still a tad disappointed, especially since we’d lucked into a parking spot right on the street just a block away, and for what? Yet another eggs benedict?
Large windows on the 11th floor of the JW Marriott provide a wonderful vista while dining at Margaret's, whatever day of the week it is.
Hank Vaughn

The menu at Margaret’s may vary depending on the day of the week and time of day, but one consistent thing is the great atmosphere, a wide-open elegant space with magnificent views of the city afforded by the floor-to-ceiling windows that make up the perimeter of the large corner area on the 11th floor. They couldn’t take that away from us as we sat at a table right by the window.

A couple of cocktails — a Blue-Bonnet and a Cool Down Colada — started things off.
Hank Vaughn

We started with a couple of cocktails. There is no dedicated brunch cocktail menu: no mimosas or bloody marys in sight, but presumably those can be prepared if requested. Instead, we went with a Blue-Bonnet and a Cool Down Colada. Both were good. The Blue Bonnet, mixed with gin, lemon bitters, prosecco, sparkling soda and blue borage, was a lot stronger and a lot redder than we’d imagined it would be. The colada, which included grilled mesquite pineapple, grapefruit, lime, coconut cream and Casamigos Blanco, was refreshing if a bit steep at $22.

Main options include the requisite chicken and waffles, a croque madame, adobo chicken chilaquiles and a ($24) burger. We went with a couple of skillets: the Texas hash and the Texas Shakshuka.
Margaret's Texas hash.
Hank Vaughn

The Texas hash arrived in a skillet-sized earthenware bowl, full of smoked Akaushi brisket, crispy potatoes, salsa cremosa and onions, topped with three sunny-side-up eggs garnished with some Fresno peppers. The eggs were perfectly cooked, the brisket tender and the smoked flavor was evident but not overpowering. It was a rich, hearty dish perfect for a wintery day.

Texas Shakshuka.
Hank Vaughn

The Texas Shakshuka was served on an attractive stone and wood platter that held the skillet on one side and the jalapeño fritters on the other. It was a wonderful, if rich, mélange of baked eggs in a tomato sauce with Fresno peppers, onion, cilantro and a generous dollop of labneh that helped cut a bit of the piquant flavors of the dish. The corn fritters were heavenly and can be ordered separately (along with a pimento cheese dip) from the bar bites menu (available 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day, thankfully).

Margaret's space on the 11th floor of the JW Marriott in the Arts District provides an elegant and open experience with great views of the city, with the bar front and center.
Hank Vaughn

While we were hoping for some fall flavors from the full menu that day, we did not leave disappointed. Great views along with well-prepared and enjoyable dishes can go a long way in easing one’s disappointment about getting days mixed up, and assuming we can keep the calendar straight, perhaps we can go back for lunch and dinner while the fall menu is still around.

Margaret's, 800 N. Harwood St., 11th floor. Monday – Thursday, 6:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday, 6:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Hank Vaughn is a freelance writer who enjoys sharing and overthinking his food and drink experiences, both good and bad, from his culinary journeys with his wife across North Texas and beyond.
