A Food Guide for Fourth of July 2020

Well, amazingly we’ve just about made it halfway through 2020. High fives all over the place.

As we ease into the downhill side of this (please, can it be the easier downhill side?), when making plans for our Fourth of July parties, let's focus on locally owned places. This is undoubtedly one of the many holidays that local restaurants, brewers and purveyors of all sorts of goods will have to limp through.

Craft brewers got shut down along with bars last week and are back to curbside and to-go-only once again. If you’ll be indulging in a can or two of beer, consider your favorite local beers to purchase.

As we reported earlier this week, restaurants can now sell mixed drinks, which at least two places have told us has allowed them to keep staff employed. So perhaps instead of mixing margaritas, have someone else do it for you.

Here's a list of a few specials we could find that are running some sort of special this weekend. It's certainly not 100% of what's happening in the city, and we'll add to it as we find more.

EXPAND A flag that will melt in your mouth. Kate Weiser Chocolates

Belly Blessings has Fourth of July seafood platters for $175, which includes 15 crab clusters, 60 shrimp, 12 corn, 12 eggs, 12 links and potatoes. Order soon.

Cattleack Barbeque will have pork steaks, wagyu beef bologna and chopped whole hog Saturday, along with 2-pound packs of all-beef hot dogs.

Empire Baking Company has red, white and blue cupcakes.

Kate Weiser Chocolate has a patriotic red, white and blue 15-piece Independence Day box with three flavors (toasted coconut, almond caramel and dark chocolate-raspberry) that create a version of the American flag.

La Popular Tamale House has a Fourth of July picnic "family meals." Each feeds five for $45 and includes five hamburgers, five hot dogs and all the fixings. Plus, five paletas to keep you cool. Pre-orders only: 214-824-7617 or online.

A patriotic tarte. Le Tarte Tropezienne

La Tarte Tropézienne has a Fourth of July special that includes a medium tropézienne with raspberries and blueberries (red, white and blue, of course), which can be packaged with a bottle of Gérard Bertrand brut rosé ($74) or a six-pack of Kronenbourg 1664 Euro pale lager ($64). Order online or call 972-645-7879.

One90 Smoked Meats in Northeast Dallas is smoking whole briskets and pork shoulders, enough to feed you and the whole family. Briskets are $120, and the pork shoulders are $70. To secure yours in time for July 4, order online by Friday and swing by the store to pick up your haul beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Seafood Sus & Sweets has crab pans for two ($60) or four (90). There's also a Lobster Lovers Feast for two ($85) or four ($175). The Sea of Monsters Pan is $315 and includes six lobster tails,12 clusters of snow crab, 30 shrimp, 12 corn on the cob, eight Cajun eggs with a generous amount of sausage and potatoes, plus two gallons of a specialty cocktail of choice.

The Rustic will host its annual Drink the Flag hangout with free live music. When guests purchase a beer for the flag, they get to select their desired donation amount, which will benefit the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation.

Shell Shack will have patriotic red, white and blue cocktails for just $5 Thursday through Sunday. The cocktail pairs a frozen blue Hawaiian with a frozen hurricane. Guests can get these to go or find a spot on the patio.

Slow Bone BBQ has several packages available, including 2 pounds of prime brisket, 2 pounds of pork ribs, 1 pound of sausage (choose from jalapeño cheddar or hickory), one pint original barbecue sauce, dill pickles, pickled jalapeños and sliced yellow onion for $99. Choose from warm, sliced and ready-to-serve, or chilled and vacuum sealed for easy reheating later. Reserve at catering@slowbone.com.

Terry Black’s is celebrating with Red, White, Brisket & Brew, with $3 beers for those who come to the restaurant to dine with their families or friends. Terry Black’s smoked meats are also available at five local Tom Thumb stores. Family packs ($99 - $198) and party packs (includes margaritas) are available for pickup or delivery through a custom Favor order.