Frisco Dutch Bros Coffee Will Celebrate Grand Opening With $3 Medium Drinks

To celebrate the opening, the new Frisco location will offer all medium drinks for $3. This includes specialty coffees, cold brews, smoothies, freezes, lemonades and Dutch Bros Rebel energy drinks.
This past week, all of North Texas (including Frisco) has been subjected to both triple-digit temperatures and devastating storms, so this special, which includes both hot and cold drinks, couldn’t have come at a better time. Whichever weather event bothered you more, they’ll have a $3 drink to offset.
This new location of the Oregon-based company joins dozens of others in the North Texas area and 850 stores nationwide. According to a statement released to the press, Dutch Bros serves a “rich, proprietary coffee blend [that] is handcrafted from start to finish” and emphasizes “speed, quality and service.”
When the franchise first hit North Texas in 2021, we described the service as having “Chick-fil-A-like proficiency but with Mavs ManiAACs commitment” and the workers (or “broistas”) as being personable and funny. In a crowded market of fast coffee concepts, this experience is as refreshing as their drinks.
For those in Frisco who have wanted to get a taste of this experience but felt like the 20-something other locations in the area were too out of the way, tomorrow’s your chance.
The Frisco location of Dutch Bros is at 651 University Drive. The $3 medium drink special will run on opening day (Friday, May 31) from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.