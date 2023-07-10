 Get Your Reservations for DFW Restaurant Week | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

DFW Restaurant Week is Back, Reservations Now Open

July 10, 2023 6:00AM

Looks like souffles at Rise are on the menu.
Looks like souffles at Rise are on the menu. DFW Restaurant Week
DFW Restaurant Week is an annual month-long event (don't let the name fool you), when a lot of great local restaurants create specific menus at a set price. A portion of the sales from that menu goes to two very important local nonprofits. For diners, it's a chance to try a prix fixe meal at an upscale restaurant that they may not otherwise be able to fit into their budget.

Since its inception 26 years ago, DFW Restaurant Week has raised more than $11 million for the North Texas Food Bank and the Lena Pope Foundation in Tarrant County, a nonprofit that focuses on prevention and early intervention for behavioral and mental health for children. Last year, during the 25th year of DFW Restaurant Week, diners raised just over $400,000 for the NTFB and Lena Pope.

In all, it's a great time to try some new dishes at a good price and avoid heating up your kitchen during the hottest month of the year, while supporting local restaurants and local nonprofits. Everyone wins.

When

DFW Restaurant Week starts with preview weekend, Aug. 3–6, and then officially runs Aug. 7 – Sept. 3. You can start making reservations on Monday, July 10, which is when the full list of participating restaurants will be unveiled.

Where

The complete list of participating restaurants will be released on July 10. Check the newly launched dfwrestaurantweek.com for details and locations. We've never been disappointed with the options and often discover new places.

How

It's best to make reservations prior to heading out. Some restaurants do only a week or two, not all four weeks. And there are different lunch, dinner and brunch options along with a Signature Dinner Experience. Make those reservations, and check out the prix fixe menus at dfwrestaurantweek.com.

Cost

A three-course prix fixe dinner is $39, with $8 donated, or at some spots it will be $49 with $10 donated. The Signature Dinner Experience is $99 with $20 donated. Lunch, which is a really great deal in our prior experience, is $24 with $4 donated. A two-course weekend brunch option is $29 with $6 donated.

A Fourth Course by FedEx Office is a promotion that will get you a free dessert at participating restaurant when you spend $10 at a local FedEx Office. Question: will you be inspired to find something to ship now? Maybe a tad more motivated if dessert is involved.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation