DFW Restaurant Week is Back, Reservations Now Open

Since its inception 26 years ago, DFW Restaurant Week has raised more than $11 million for the North Texas Food Bank and the Lena Pope Foundation in Tarrant County, a nonprofit that focuses on prevention and early intervention for behavioral and mental health for children. Last year, during the 25th year of DFW Restaurant Week, diners raised just over $400,000 for the NTFB and Lena Pope.
In all, it's a great time to try some new dishes at a good price and avoid heating up your kitchen during the hottest month of the year, while supporting local restaurants and local nonprofits. Everyone wins.
WhenDFW Restaurant Week starts with preview weekend, Aug. 3–6, and then officially runs Aug. 7 – Sept. 3. You can start making reservations on Monday, July 10, which is when the full list of participating restaurants will be unveiled.
WhereThe complete list of participating restaurants will be released on July 10. Check the newly launched dfwrestaurantweek.com for details and locations. We've never been disappointed with the options and often discover new places.
HowIt's best to make reservations prior to heading out. Some restaurants do only a week or two, not all four weeks. And there are different lunch, dinner and brunch options along with a Signature Dinner Experience. Make those reservations, and check out the prix fixe menus at dfwrestaurantweek.com.
CostA three-course prix fixe dinner is $39, with $8 donated, or at some spots it will be $49 with $10 donated. The Signature Dinner Experience is $99 with $20 donated. Lunch, which is a really great deal in our prior experience, is $24 with $4 donated. A two-course weekend brunch option is $29 with $6 donated.
A Fourth Course by FedEx Office is a promotion that will get you a free dessert at participating restaurant when you spend $10 at a local FedEx Office. Question: will you be inspired to find something to ship now? Maybe a tad more motivated if dessert is involved.