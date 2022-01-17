Support Us

Dessert

You Can Now Order Girl Scout Cookies Through DoorDash

January 17, 2022 4:00AM

How long does an open sleeve of Thin Mints last in your freezer?
How long does an open sleeve of Thin Mints last in your freezer? Lauren Drewes Daniels
Girl Scout cookie season is finally here, with new cookies on offer and a nationwide partnership with DoorDash, the pair announced last week.

After the success of its partnership with Grubhub during the pandemic last year, Girl Scouts is continuing with its hybrid selling model with virtual cookie booths and drive-thru contactless cookie stands.

The next step logically of course is on-demand delivery through DoorDash. According to a press release, customers will be able to order cookies for delivery or pick them up at a nearby booth. Local Girl Scouts will then track and fulfill orders, manage inventory and more.

"As a Girl Scout Cookie lover myself, I am so excited to welcome Girl Scouts of the USA to our platform, providing a fast and convenient option for customers to access beloved Girl Scout Cookies on-demand while empowering Girl Scouts to meaningfully grow their cookie businesses," DoorDash's VP of strategic partnerships and business development, Shanna Prevé, said in a statement.

There are several ways to connect with your local scout troop to buy cookies this year. The Girl Scouts  advises reaching out to any registered Girl Scouts you know "to find out how she's selling cookies in ways that meet local and state safety protocols."

There's also the online Girl Scout Cookie Finder, which will give you the same information based on your ZIP code.

Delivery of cookies through DoorDash will be available to “select areas” this month with expanded delivery nationwide starting in February. All proceeds will benefit local troops and councils.

The Girl Scouts says the cookie lineup for 2022 will bring back favorites like Thin Mints and Tag Alongs, as well as a new salted caramel flavored brownie cookie dubbed Adventurefuls. Earlier this year, they also announced the addition of Toast-Yays, described as “French toast-inspired cookies with cinnamon icing.”

Cookies are $5 a box, except for the gluten-free chocolate chip cookies, which are $6. A full 22% of the sale of each box goes to the troop (that's $1.10),  and troops get to keep 100% of donations.
