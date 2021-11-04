Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Hattie B's Hot Chicken Circles Dallas

November 4, 2021 4:00AM

Hattie B's will join a growing list of Nashville hot chicken peddlers.
Hattie B's will join a growing list of Nashville hot chicken peddlers. Courtesy of Hattie B's, Joseph Woodley
Spicy birds continue to flock to North Texas. The Nashville hot chicken train is showing no sigs of slowing down, a trend we're cool with.

And this is no local fad; Grubhub compiled data from tens of millions of orders on their platform for their State of the Plate report. Through the first half of 2021, the Nashville hot chicken sandwich had a 327% increase in popularity over last year.

In Dallas, there have been about a dozen new hot chicken concepts just this year. Two years ago we couldn’t even have put together a top 10 list of the best, now we’re arguing about it.

Nashville native Hattie B’s Hot Chicken is the latest clucker in the local game. It was founded by Nick Bishop in 2012 and continues to be a family-owned chain. They're opening a new 200-seater in Deep Ellum at 3000 Main St. early next year. But, starting this weekend they’re going to play some preseason games at a few locations around town.

Friday, Nov. 5 from 5 - 9 p.m.

Peticolas Brewing
2026 Farrington St. (Design District)
This Friday afternoon is Hattie B’s Texas Tease Pt. 1. They’ll have all heat levels of their hot chicken sandwiches available, plus fried pickles. Peticolas is offering $2 Golden Opportunities and Velvet Hammer with any food purchase. That’s super yummy.

Related Stories

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us


Half the sales from this event will go to North Texas Food Bank.
click to enlarge Here fried chicken is served with white bread to help moderate the heat. - COURTESY OF HATTIE B'S, JOSEPH WOODLEY
Here fried chicken is served with white bread to help moderate the heat.
Courtesy of Hattie B's, Joseph Woodley

Saturday, Nov. 6 from 1 - 5 p.m.

Klyde Warren Park
2012 Woodall Rodgers Frwy (Downtown)

Hattie’s will be at handing out free samples of their dirty bird fries (snack size) at the park in downtown on Saturday.

Sunday, Nov. 7 from 1 - 5 p.m.

BrainDead Brewing
2625 Main St. (Deep Ellum)

They’ll be hanging closer to their new home Sunday, setting up shop at BrainDead Brewing for a brunch-ish menu from 1 to 5 p.m. The menu will include a hot chicken and Belgian waffles with berry compote with maple-whipped cream and hot chicken with a side of bacon-cheddar grits topped with chives. BrainDead will have $4 pints.

Plus, 50% of sales go to Deep Ellum 100, a nonprofit that helps musicians, service workers and artists in need.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation