Hattie B's Hot Chicken Circles Dallas

And this is no local fad; Grubhub compiled data from tens of millions of orders on their platform for their State of the Plate report. Through the first half of 2021, the Nashville hot chicken sandwich had a 327% increase in popularity over last year.
In Dallas, there have been about a dozen new hot chicken concepts just this year. Two years ago we couldn’t even have put together a top 10 list of the best, now we’re arguing about it.
Nashville native Hattie B’s Hot Chicken is the latest clucker in the local game. It was founded by Nick Bishop in 2012 and continues to be a family-owned chain. They're opening a new 200-seater in Deep Ellum at 3000 Main St. early next year. But, starting this weekend they’re going to play some preseason games at a few locations around town.
Friday, Nov. 5 from 5 - 9 p.m.Peticolas Brewing
2026 Farrington St. (Design District)
This Friday afternoon is Hattie B’s Texas Tease Pt. 1. They’ll have all heat levels of their hot chicken sandwiches available, plus fried pickles. Peticolas is offering $2 Golden Opportunities and Velvet Hammer with any food purchase. That’s super yummy.
Half the sales from this event will go to North Texas Food Bank.
Saturday, Nov. 6 from 1 - 5 p.m.
Klyde Warren Park
2012 Woodall Rodgers Frwy (Downtown)
Hattie’s will be at handing out free samples of their dirty bird fries (snack size) at the park in downtown on Saturday.
Sunday, Nov. 7 from 1 - 5 p.m.
BrainDead Brewing
2625 Main St. (Deep Ellum)
They’ll be hanging closer to their new home Sunday, setting up shop at BrainDead Brewing for a brunch-ish menu from 1 to 5 p.m. The menu will include a hot chicken and Belgian waffles with berry compote with maple-whipped cream and hot chicken with a side of bacon-cheddar grits topped with chives. BrainDead will have $4 pints.
Plus, 50% of sales go to Deep Ellum 100, a nonprofit that helps musicians, service workers and artists in need.