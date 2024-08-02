Authentic Northern Chinese Fare and Hand-Pulled Noodles at Hong Yuan in Plano

At the corner of W. Park Boulevard and Coit Road in Plano, Hong Yuan is tucked away amidst another one of Plano’s seemingly infinite ocean of strip malls. The specialty at Hong Yuan is Northern Chinese fare and hand-pulled noodles, the latter of which are made onsite. You can even watch the process through a window next to the kitchen.
We dropped in during the dead zone between the lunch and dinner rush windows. Hong Yuan is a no-frills space with plenty of seating, and the service was lightning-fast and friendly.
The dish we were most eager for was the Lanzhou beef noodle soup ($16.24). There are original and authentic versions, and while we weren’t sure what the distinction between the two is, we knew we wanted the authentic. The recipe is named after China’s Lanzhou City and is a Chinese Muslim noodle soup with sliced halal beef, hearty hand-pulled lamian noodles, Chinese radish, salt, herbs and chili oil. The color of the soup is a deep crimson, and it’s one of the richest soups we’ve had. There’s serious depth to it. We couldn’t help but ponder how this would make an elite-tier hangover dish, but we digress.
The menu here is extensive. There are five different dumpling selections (the chicken and mushroom dumplings sound good, as do the shrimp and pork chive dumplings), an array of noodle soups, sauced noodles, stir-fried hand-pulled noodles, a deep lineup of stir-fried rice options and standout vegetable dishes such as stir-fried spicy cabbage, braised eggplant and Chinese yam with veggies in white sauce.
The term “authentic” is often bandied about in the food world to the point that it borders on cliché, but at Hong Yuan, there’s nothing cliché about it.
Hong Yuan, 3921 W. Park Blvd., No. 100, Plano. Sunday – Monday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; closed Tuesday; Wednesday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.