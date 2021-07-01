Independence Day in Dallas: Eat, Drink and Play This Fourth of July Weekend

Watch KaBoom Town fireworks from Ida Claire this weekend. We imagine they'll put the umbrellas down when it's time for the big show.

Some of the biggest fireworks shows in Dallas are canceled this year, but KaBoom Town in Addison is definitely on. Unfortunately, they’ve limited the number of attendees, and tickets are sold out. Lifelong Dallasites know they can drive to any parking lot anywhere near there and see the fireworks, but what about your food and drink needs? Several Addison bars and restaurants have that figured out for you.

But if being in that neighborhood this Saturday seems like the seventh circle of hell, there are parties you can go to instead. Jump in a pool, hop on a boat, eat pizza, drink wine and chant USA! USA! There’s plenty to keep you busy in and around Dallas this Fourth of July weekend.

Around KaBoom Town in Addison

The fireworks start once it gets dark (around 9:30 p.m.) on Saturday night, but you can start the party sooner at these Addison bars and restaurants with a view of the area’s biggest fireworks display.

Red, White and BBQ KaBoom Town Tailgate Party

Oak'd BBQ Addison, 4525 Belt Line Road

What: BBQ, live music, games, and fireworks

When: 6:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 3

Tickets: $45 per person on Eventbrite includes two drinks. Under 21 tickets and other options available.

In case you missed it, Oak'd BBQ recently opened a second location in the former Chamberlain’s Fish Market Grill on Belt Line Road in Addison. That’s perfect timing for a fireworks watch party for the Fourth.

Red White and Brew

Bitter Sisters Brewery, 15103 Surveyor Blvd.

What: A parking and drinks package with food trucks on site.

When: 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 3

Tickets: $40 (includes three beers) on Eventbrite.

Bitter Sisters is keeping things easy by selling tickets for a park-and-watch space that comes with beers. A food truck will be there too.

Block Parties at STIRR and Vidorra Addison Locations

STIRR, 5100 Belt Line Road, Suite 540

Vidorra, 5100 Belt Line Road, Suite 410

What: DJs all day long with drink and food specials, onsite vendors and more.

When: All day Saturday, July 3, with an after-party from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Tickets: No tickets required.

Parking spaces directly outside of the buildings will be reserved for the day-long festivities and fireworks viewing. Both Vidorra and STIRR restaurants will have specials all weekend long at all locations.

Watch Party

Ida Claire, 5001 Belt Line Road

What: Reserve a table and a welcome drink and settle in to watch the action from Kaboom Town.

When: Dinner hours, Saturday, July 3. (Flyover begins at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks start at 9:30.).

Tickets: Tickets are required to make a reservation, and prices will be based on a minimum spend per table size. Please call 214.377.8227 or email Kiley.sage@da-claire.com for more details or to purchase!

The cost includes a reserved table on the patio, valet parking, and a welcome cocktail, appropriately named “Da Bomb” which consists of a house margarita with a bomb pop.

The Freedom Flyover begins at 7:30pm and the firework show will begin at 9:30 PM.

Tickets are limited, so please call 214.377.8227 or email Kiley.sage@da-claire.com for more details or to purchase!

Party All Weekend



Rollertown Beerworks First Anniversary

412 N. Oklahoma Drive, #106 (Celina)

What: Karaoke Thursday night, food pop-ups, live music. Something different every day.

When: Thursday, July 1, through Sunday, July 4

Tickets: None required. Visit the Rollertown Beerworks website for the schedule of events.

When you share an anniversary with the US of A, your parties get pretty big. Come for Cane Rosso pizza and live music on Friday night, Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs and Kona Shaved Ice on Saturday and Smoke & Bone BBQ on Sunday.

Fourth of July Weekend

Happiest Hour, 2616 Olive St. (Downtown Dallas)

What: Drink specials, a live DJ and a special afternoon brunch on Saturday and Sunday.

When: Friday, July 1 through Monday, July 5

Tickets: No tickets needed.

Head to Happiest Hour this weekend for beer buckets for $17.76, red and blue beer towers, and the new Lawn Bar frozen cocktails served with Rocket Pops. Brunch will be offered on Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. with specialty items only available for the Fourth of July weekend. A live DJ will be bringing the “Rooftop Remix”, part of the Harwood District’s Wunder Series, on Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Friends Brunch & Red White Blues & Jazz

The Five Experience, 1319 S Lamar St. (The Cedars)

What: Brunch on Saturday and a jazz extravaganza on Sunday.

When: Festivities start at 11 a.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets: $5 to $100 on Eventbrite.

Enjoy free mimosas with brunch on Saturday and stay for the day party afterward. Musical acts on Sunday include Sheran “Goodspeed” Keyton, Deon Q, Liz Mikel with Tatum Jackson & Don Diego closing out the evening.

Saturday Festivities

Star-Spangled Block Party

Taqueria La Ventana, 1611 McKinney Ave. (Downtown)

What: $5 Margaritas, $10 double margs and $2 street tacos plus live music from Metalachi and DJ Sir Alex.

When: 4 p.m. to midnight

Tickets: $5 on Eventbrite, VIP tickets available.

Enjoy drinks from El Jimador, beer buckets, seltzers, margaritas and more with music provided by Metalachi and DJ Sir Alex. You can also enter your pup in the Champions Chihuahua Dog Race by emailing marketing@localfavorite.com.

Firecracker Cookout at The Stoneleigh Pool

The Stoneleigh at Le Méridien Dallas, 2927 Maple Ave. (Oak Lawn)

What: Pool party at the hotel pool with burgers and hot dogs and more.

When: Noon to 7 p.m., Saturday, July 3

Tickets: $80 per couple or $45 per person, $17 per child on Eventbrite. Cabanas can be purchased separately through ResortPass.com.

Tickets to this fun poolside afternoon include valet parking, your choice of a burger, hot dog or brat, a beer or a margarita and live entertainment by Matt Barron from 3 to 7 p.m. Additional fun food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Patriots and Pizza Party with Texas Wines

VineCrafters, 146 Shady Creek Lane (Rockwall)

What: Handcrafted Texas wines and wood-fired pizzas. Mark and the Machine will play all evening.

When: 7 to 10 p.m., Saturday, July 3

Tickets: Free. Get the details on Eventbrite.

This small boutique winery in Rockwall has pizza and wine nights with live music on a regular basis on Friday and Saturday nights. With an extra day in your weekend, you can spare one to head over there and check them out.

Not the Same Old Fourth of July

Independence Day Exclusive Boat Party

Sam's Dock Lake Grapevine, 2500 Fairway Drive

What: Enjoy hip hop and AFROBEATS DJ music on a boat on Lake Grapevine with drinks, food and hookah for purchase.

When: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 4

Tickets: $60 and up on Eventbrite.

Nothing says summer holidays more than getting out on a boat in the lake. There’s only room for 50 people, so get your tickets quickly.

Red, White and Mugs!

Whiskey Cake, 5901 Winthrop St. (Plano) 225 Regent Blvd. (Irving) 469-941-2253

What: Donate a mug to Whiskey Cake for their mismatched collection and get free coffee.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (brunch hours) on July 3 and 4

Tickets: Free.

Donate an old or thrifted mug during brunch and you'll receive a complimentary pour of French press coffee along with a free order of biscuits.

Feed The City Food Drop Off at Mission Arlington

210 West South St. (Arlington)

What: Bring bagged lunches that will be handed out to people in need.

When: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 3

Tickets: None. Get the details on Eventbrite.

Aulsbrook Car & Truck Wreck Lawyers have teamed up with TangoTab's Feed the City for a food drive drop-off. Tango Tab parties are often sandwich-making parties, but this holiday weekend (and once a month going forward), you can pack a few lunches and drop them off at Mission Arlington.

Attach a note of encouragement to the front of a lunch bag filled with suggested items like a bottle of water, granola bars, tangerines, apples, tuna and applesauce. Then, drive by Mission Arlington Saturday morning to drop them off.