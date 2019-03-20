An All-Organic Cafe Employing Former Foster Kids Opens Monday on Lowest Greenville

A new cafe and coffee shop opens on Lowest Greenville Avenue on Monday, and it comes with a particular mission: to be "a training ground for aging-out foster youth," according to a press release. "They will learn the basic fundamentals of job skills — timeliness, cleanliness, customer relations, productivity and teamwork."

La La Land Kind Cafe, opening March 25 at 5626 Bell Ave., will have "an extensive coffee and tea menu complemented by a small menu of pastries and toast (more food to be added in future)" and will have an "all-organic food and beverage program in a comfortable residential setting," according to the release. The "kind cafe" was created by Francois Reihani, a 23-year-old entrepreneur who founded Bar Stellar on Henderson and was a co-founder of Pok the Raw Bar in West Village. In 2017, Reihani also founded the We Are One Project, with a mission to "provide a place of employment for foster youth who have turned 18 and are no longer receiving assistance," according to the release. "La La Land Kind Café is employing foster youth that struggle to find or maintain a job."

EXPAND La La Land will serve coffee (including espresso and pour-overs), tea and ceremonial-grade matcha. courtesy Kathy Tran

The coffee shop is inside a 1,500-square-foot renovated home "painted all-white with pops of yellow throughout to give a feeling of happiness and joy." There will also be a backyard with "string lights, cozy furniture, and a 'Dog Parking' area for guests to let their dogs roam while enjoying all that La La Land Kind Café has to offer."

“When people walk up, I want them to feel like they’re walking into heaven." Reihani said in the release. "This is a place where guests can enjoy high-quality, delicious food, coffee and tea while supporting a great mission.”

EXPAND La La Land is serious about its matcha sourcing. courtesy Kathy Tran

As for the menu, expect pastries, toasts and empanadas, along with coffee (including espresso and pour-overs), tea and matcha. "Only Ceremonial Grade matcha is served; the highest quality one can obtain," according to the release. "It is sourced from one of the oldest family-owned farms in Japan."

La La Land Kind Cafe, 5626 Bell Ave. (Lowest Greenville)