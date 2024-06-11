Sorry, Florida, the Biggest Buc-ee's in the World Will Always Be in Texas

So much more than just a gas station, Buc-ee's is a national treasure, proven by the spellbound looks seen there both day and night. The convenience store chain that started in Clute, Texas, has more panache than the Texas Tourism Board in terms of attracting visitors. Accents from all over the world float over the scent of those warm cinnamon sugar nuts. And while the sparkling clean restrooms are the crown jewel (thankfully transforming the pit-stop restroom game for all of America), the bakery, fresh fudge, clothing, bathroom hallway art and beef jerky make it a place like no other.
Size MattersTwo weeks ago we reported that a remodeled Buc-ee's in Luling, Texas — the first travel center-style store — was set to reopen on June 10 as the largest Buc-ee's in the world. This spot is about an hour east of San Antonio off Interstate 10. The previous title holder for the largest Buc-ee's was in Sevierville, Tennessee, with 74,000 square feet. Annoying, right? Why would a Texas company do that? Well, they had a plan.
As of June 10, the title is back in Texas. The Luling spot weighs in at a solid 75,000 square feet.
However, last week, several publications in Florida reported that a new location in Ocala, Florida, set to open in 2025 would gobble up 80,000 square feet — the largest in the world.
However, the team at Buc-ee's clarified to The Daytona Beach News-Journal — and for good measure we also confirmed (because we're nothing if not thorough in our Buc-ee's coverage) — that those reports were incorrect. The pending store in Ocala will be 74,000 square feet, a solid 1,000 square feet less than the mothership in Luling.
Buc-ee's confirms with no nuggets about it: The largest store outside of Texas will not exceed 74,000.
Rest easy, Texas.