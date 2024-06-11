 Largest Buc-ee's To Remain In Texas | Dallas Observer
Sorry, Florida, the Biggest Buc-ee's in the World Will Always Be in Texas

Convenience store dominance matters.
June 11, 2024
The largest Buc-ees is yet another reason to make the trek to Luling.
The largest Buc-ees is yet another reason to make the trek to Luling. Courtesy of Buc-ee's
For the most part, Texans love to share. Recipes, boots and cowboy hats are all things we gladly export. Even NFL dominance. But we do draw a line in the sand with some things. One of those things is the size of our Buc-ee's.

So much more than just a gas station, Buc-ee's is a national treasure, proven by the spellbound looks seen there both day and night. The convenience store chain that started in Clute, Texas, has more panache than the Texas Tourism Board in terms of attracting visitors. Accents from all over the world float over the scent of those warm cinnamon sugar nuts. And while the sparkling clean restrooms are the crown jewel (thankfully transforming the pit-stop restroom game for all of America), the bakery, fresh fudge, clothing, bathroom hallway art and beef jerky make it a place like no other.

Size Matters

Two weeks ago we reported that a remodeled Buc-ee's in Luling, Texas — the first travel center-style store — was set to reopen on June 10 as the largest Buc-ee's in the world. This spot is about an hour east of San Antonio off Interstate 10. The previous title holder for the largest Buc-ee's was in Sevierville, Tennessee, with 74,000 square feet. Annoying, right? Why would a Texas company do that? Well, they had a plan.

As of June 10, the title is back in Texas. The Luling spot weighs in at a solid 75,000 square feet.

However, last week, several publications in Florida reported that a new location in Ocala, Florida, set to open in 2025 would gobble up 80,000 square feet — the largest in the world.

However, the team at Buc-ee's clarified to The Daytona Beach News-Journal — and for good measure we also confirmed (because we're nothing if not thorough in our Buc-ee's coverage) — that those reports were incorrect. The pending store in Ocala will be 74,000 square feet, a solid 1,000 square feet less than the mothership in Luling.

Buc-ee's confirms with no nuggets about it: The largest store outside of Texas will not exceed 74,000.

Rest easy, Texas. 
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the food editor of the Dallas Observer. She started working as a freelance writer in 2013 and became editor in 2021. She covers Dallas' evolving dining scene, the many openings and closings as well as trends and breaking news. She oversees annual lists including Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants and contributes to the Best of Dallas. If you have a tip about an amazing pastry, pie or taco, let her know.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels
