World's Largest Buc-ee's Sets Grand Opening Date

If you're a Buc-ee's fan, you might want to plan a road trip to Luling.
May 28, 2024
The largest Buc-ee's will open on June 10 in Central Texas.
The largest Buc-ee's will open on June 10 in Central Texas.

Cancel your summer trip. New plans: the world's largest Buc-ee's is set to open on June 10 in Luling.

Luling is a small town along Interstate 10, 55 miles south of Austin and 55 miles east of San Antonio. And while the first official store was opened in Clute, Texas, in 1982, the first travel center as we all know and love opened in Luling in 2003.

The store has undergone major renovations and will reopen with double the square footage.

Here are a few key stats:
  • 75,000 square feet
  • 120 fueling stations
  • 50th store in the U.S.
  • 200 full-time team members (all starting at above minimum wage, with full benefits, a 6% 401K company match and three weeks of paid vacation)

What's the Deal with Buc-Ee's

If you're new to Buc-ee's, let us explain the the appeal, which starts with spotless restrooms. Every stall is a small room with sanitizer, which is rarely needed because an attendant keeps the space spotless.

Beyond the restrooms is a full boutique of fashion accessories, home decor, kitschy gizmos and branded clothing such as pajamas, T-shirts and boxers. The namesake snack is Beaver Nuggets, which can be compared to the cereal Corn Pops. An on-site bakery pushes out fresh kolaches and ginormous cinnamon rolls. Plus, there's a beef jerky station, a fudge counter and the scent of American capitalism wafting through the air — it smells like cinnamon and sugar, which is from the warm candied nut station. (This writer just about broke a molar on an over-coated almond just yesterday and has zero regrets.)

Stores have expanded from their humble Clute and Luling beginnings. There are (thankfully) stores in Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri and Colorado, and stores in the works in Virginia and Mississippi. All are open 24/7 and big trucks (18-wheelers) aren't allowed. There are Tesla charging stations along with dog parks surrounding the space.

It's such a special place that during the eclipse in April we headed out to the Buc-ee's in the line of totality in Ennis, where more than 1,000 people found grassy patches around the perimeter to watch the celestial event. I met a family from Florida and teachers from the coast playing hooky. I honestly miss my Buc-ee's family from that day. We should eclipse more often.

In other instances, I've waited out Central Texas thunderstorms rumbling up Interstate 35 at Buc-ee's. A bolt of lightning struck very near the store while I was pumping gas — everything went white and then black — but even the wrath of Zeus can't hurt Buc-ee's. The lights came back on within seconds.

So, yeah, we're here for this biggest Buc-ee's. The official grand opening is Monday, June 10, at 6 a.m., and the store is located at the intersection of I-10 and U.S. 183. Put a day in. Road trip. 
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the food editor of the Dallas Observer. She started working as a freelance writer in 2013 and became editor in 2021. She covers Dallas' evolving dining scene, the many openings and closings as well as trends and breaking news. She oversees annual lists including Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants and contributes to the Best of Dallas. If you have a tip about an amazing pastry, pie or taco, let her know.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels
