Local Dive Bar Lee Harvey's Featured in Jesus Super Bowl Ad

A quick shot of Lee Harvey's appeared in a Super Bowl ad — about Jesus.
February 12, 2024
The religious nonprofit, He Gets Us, liked this look at Lee Harvey's for a Super Bowl ad.
The religious nonprofit, He Gets Us, liked this look at Lee Harvey's for a Super Bowl ad. Nick Rallo
Local dive bar Lee Harvey's had a small role in the Super Bowl this year. An image of man sitting at a bar with a thin stream of cigarette smoke rolling away from his salt-and-pepper beard and with a beer at his right hand was taken at Lee Harvey's. Oddly the image showed up in a He Gets Us commercial. By "He," they mean Jesus.

Seth Smith bought the space in 2003 and named it Lee Harvey's simply as an attention-getter. We've often written about the Cedars neighborhood dive; it's one of  our Top 100 bars, partly for its onion rings and chipotle dip. The bar, originally a house, was built in the '40s and wears its age like a weathered old man, which is largely the appeal.

He Gets Us ran a 60-second ad during the Super Bowl with images of people washing other's feet: a white man washes the feet of a Native American; a priest washes the feet of a young gay man; a protester washes the feet of a girl outside of a family planning clinic. A girl washes the feet of her alcoholic mother. Even an oil field worker washes the feet of a girl with a "Clean Air Now" sign.

Don't quote us on scripture and Biblical symbolism, but the washing of feet represents the story of Jesus humbly washing the feet of his disciples at the Last Supper. It's commonly interpreted as an act of service to others and/or symbolizes the washing away of sins.

However, this wasn't the commercial featuring Lee Harvey's. A shorter spot, "Know Your Neighbor," ran during the game's second half and depicted a man smoking at a bar (Lee Harvey's), a transgender person and a person with a face tattoo and lip piercing who didn't seem to be having a great day, with the words "Who is my neighbor?" across the screen. 
According to CBS, a 30-second commercial during the Super Bowl cost $7 million.

The website HeGetsUs.com explains that it's backed by newly formed nonprofit organization Come Near and CEO Ken Calwell. It goes on to say that the movement is not funded by or affiliated with any single individual, political position, church or faith denomination.

Last year after these commercials debuted, Forbes dug into the He Gets Us and found that it was an initiative of The Signatry based in Kansas, which billionaire and Hobby Lobby founder David Green backs. Hobby Lobby (through Green) takes some rather hardline religious stances; in 2014 the company won a Supreme Court case in which it argued due to religious beliefs it should not have to provide insurance coverage for contraceptives to its employees as required by the Affordable Care Act. In 2021, the company lost a case over a transgender bathroom for an employee.

The Signatry also donated $50 million to the Alliance Defending Freedom, which in 2016 was listed by the Southern Poverty Law Center as an anti-LGBTQ hate group.

As for its current stance, He Gets Us explains on its website: "So let us be clear in our opinion. Jesus loves gay people and Jesus loves trans people. The LGBTQ+ community, like all people, is invited to explore the story of Jesus and consider his example of unconditional love, grace, and forgiveness of others."

AdWeek reports the group's 2023 Super Bowl campaign cost more than $100 million with the two spots totaling 90 seconds.

The history of He Gets Us is not lost on Dallas imbibers. After Lee Harvey's posted a screenshot of the commercial on its Facebook page with a link to He Gets Us — and made the ad its profile photo — the comments poured in. Some were a breakup note, while others wrote they have added the dive bar to their list of must-visits the next time they're in Dallas. 
We reached out to Lee Harvey's for comment but have not heard back. 
