Vancouver-Based LOCAL Public Eatery To Make Texas Debut at Knox-Henderson

LOCAL Public Eatery, a Vancouver-based pub and sister restaurant to NorthPark Center’s JOEY, is opening its first Texas location on Henderson Avenue (where Henderson Tap House last lived) on Sept. 26.
LPE’s mission is to provide "friendly hospitality and memorable experiences.” The menu, developed by chef Oliver Lewis, largely features comfort food made with premium ingredients, including a truffle cheeseburger, steak and fries, and pulled pork baked pasta. Appetizers include loaded crispy potatoes and smoked trout dip, and apple cobbler and a peanut butter chocolate cup to round out the dessert menu.
LPE will also serve brunch on the weekends and offer happy hour specials.
Half the menu is dedicated to drinks. The beer and wine menu is substantial, but the cocktail slushies (which come in lemonade and peach flavors), mimosa and sangria drink towers and a section labeled “group activities” are the real eye-catchers of this section.
LPE is clearly going for a party vibe, and the 7,144-square-foot space will be available for renting out. Look for a combination of cozy details like area rugs and eclectic decor with sports memorabilia to create the right atmosphere while the big game is on.
You know those couples where one half is the Pinterest-obsessed decor enthusiast with boozy friends and the other has more jerseys and tchotchkes than one mancave can contain? That seems to be the vibe they’re going for.
LOCAL Public Eatery will open at 2323 N. Henderson Ave., No. 100, on Sept. 26. On opening day, it will be open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Regular hours will be Monday – Wednesday, 11 a.m. – 1 a.m.; Thursday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.; and Saturday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 2 a.m.