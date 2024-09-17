 LOCAL Public Eatery's Dallas Location Coming to Knox-Henderson | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Vancouver-Based LOCAL Public Eatery To Make Texas Debut at Knox-Henderson

The pub and sister restaurant to NorthPark's JOEY will offer comfort food, cocktails and wine you can pour directly into your friends' mouths. Finally.
September 17, 2024
LOCAL Public Eatery is opening at Knox-Henderson on Sept. 26.
LOCAL Public Eatery is opening at Knox-Henderson on Sept. 26. Courtesy of LOCAL Public Eatery
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

LOCAL Public Eatery, a Vancouver-based pub and sister restaurant to NorthPark Center’s JOEY, is opening its first Texas location on Henderson Avenue (where Henderson Tap House last lived) on Sept. 26.

LPE’s mission is to provide "friendly hospitality and memorable experiences.” The menu, developed by chef Oliver Lewis, largely features comfort food made with premium ingredients, including a truffle cheeseburger, steak and fries, and pulled pork baked pasta. Appetizers include loaded crispy potatoes and smoked trout dip, and apple cobbler and a peanut butter chocolate cup to round out the dessert menu.

LPE will also serve brunch on the weekends and offer happy hour specials.

Half the menu is dedicated to drinks. The beer and wine menu is substantial, but the cocktail slushies (which come in lemonade and peach flavors), mimosa and sangria drink towers and a section labeled “group activities” are the real eye-catchers of this section.
click to enlarge
He's braver than us for wearing a white shirt.
Courtesy of LOCAL Public Eatery
The description for one group activity, The Porron, involves a bottle of wine served without glasses that guests are expected to pour into each other’s mouths. It sounds like the perfect libation for when you’re on a romantic, intimate date with five or so people. It also sounds like it could get messy, but maybe that’s the point.

LPE is clearly going for a party vibe, and the 7,144-square-foot space will be available for renting out. Look for a combination of cozy details like area rugs and eclectic decor with sports memorabilia to create the right atmosphere while the big game is on.

You know those couples where one half is the Pinterest-obsessed decor enthusiast with boozy friends and the other has more jerseys and tchotchkes than one mancave can contain? That seems to be the vibe they’re going for.

LOCAL Public Eatery will open at 2323 N. Henderson Ave., No. 100, on Sept. 26. On opening day, it will be open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Regular hours will be Monday – Wednesday, 11 a.m. – 1 a.m.; Thursday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.; and Saturday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 2 a.m.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Carly May Gravley has been the staff music, food and culture writer for the Dallas Observer since October 2023. Before joining the staff, she freelanced for the Observer since 2019 and also contributed to Consequence of Sound, the Texas Tribune and Central Track. In addition to writing and reporting, Carly is a concert and portrait photographer and an alumna of Collin College’s Commercial Photography program.
Contact: Carly May Gravley
Meet Our New Restaurant Crush: Two Mules Cantina at Texican Court

First Look

Meet Our New Restaurant Crush: Two Mules Cantina at Texican Court

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Eat This: The Porchetta Panino Sandwich at Eataly

Food & Drink News

Eat This: The Porchetta Panino Sandwich at Eataly

By Hank Vaughn
Get Ready for Oktoberfest and Fall Festivals Around Dallas and Points South

Events

Get Ready for Oktoberfest and Fall Festivals Around Dallas and Points South

By Carly May Gravley
The Best Patios in Dallas

Lists

The Best Patios in Dallas

By Lauren Drewes Daniels and Carly May Gravley
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation