Eating Mr Gatti's at Walmart: The Pizza Chain Plans for 92 New Stores

For anyone who saw E.T. at a movie theater, Mr Gatti's was the go-to spot for any family, band, church or sports gathering. A better version of Cici's, the buffet offered up decent pizza, and the arcade games were great. Pretty sure they sold beer, too, making it more-than-bearable for parents.
The 55-year-old Fort Worth-based chain announced a comeback of sorts today. Mr Gatti's is teaming up with Walmart to open 92 locations in stores in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Kentucky. The first dozen of these locations will open later this year in North Texas and Southern Oklahoma.
Currently, there are just a few Mr Gatti's across North Texas, including one each in Fort Worth, Allen and Plano. All are to-go spots, none with the buffet and games like they still have in other cities like Austin.
Jim Phillips, CEO of Mr Gatti's, says the company has had ambitious growth plans recently and Walmart approached it about the partnership, which will accelerate the expansion plans.
Mr Gatti's Walmart locations will not look anything like the restaurants of yesteryear. The new design is modern with touches of green. The restaurant will offer counter service and seating with a full menu of pizza, wings, salads, sandwiches and more.
Walmart shoppers can order through a Mr Gatti's app and pick up their pizza on the way out. One bit of good news for anyone who misses the nostalgia of Mr Gatti's but doesn't hold those same endearing feelings for the retailer: these locations will also offer local delivery.