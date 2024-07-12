 Mr Gatti's Plans Dallas Expansion Across Area Walmarts | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Eating Mr Gatti's at Walmart: The Pizza Chain Plans for 92 New Stores

But when are we getting the arcade games back? And let's make it adults-only so Gen Xers can relive the old days.
July 12, 2024
The new restaurants at Walmarts will have some seating but are designed for to-go orders. They'll also deliver to nearby neighborhoods.
The new restaurants at Walmarts will have some seating but are designed for to-go orders. They'll also deliver to nearby neighborhoods. Mr Gatti's Pizza
Share this:
For anyone who saw E.T. at a movie theater, Mr Gatti's was the go-to spot for any family, band, church or sports gathering. A better version of Cici's, the buffet offered up decent pizza, and the arcade games were great. Pretty sure they sold beer, too, making it more-than-bearable for parents.

The 55-year-old Fort Worth-based chain announced a comeback of sorts today. Mr Gatti's is teaming up with Walmart to open 92 locations in stores in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Kentucky. The first dozen of these locations will open later this year in North Texas and Southern Oklahoma.

Currently, there are just a few Mr Gatti's across North Texas, including one each in Fort Worth, Allen and Plano. All are to-go spots, none with the buffet and games like they still have in other cities like Austin.

Jim Phillips, CEO of Mr Gatti's, says the company has had ambitious growth plans recently and Walmart approached it about the partnership, which will accelerate the expansion plans.

Mr Gatti's Walmart locations will not look anything like the restaurants of yesteryear. The new design is modern with touches of green. The restaurant will offer counter service and seating with a full menu of pizza, wings, salads, sandwiches and more.

Walmart shoppers can order through a Mr Gatti's app and pick up their pizza on the way out. One bit of good news for anyone who misses the nostalgia of Mr Gatti's but doesn't hold those same endearing feelings for the retailer: these locations will also offer local delivery. 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the food editor of the Dallas Observer. She started working as a freelance writer in 2013 and became editor in 2021. She covers Dallas' evolving dining scene, the many openings and closings as well as trends and breaking news. She oversees annual lists including Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants and contributes to the Best of Dallas. If you have a tip about an amazing pastry, pie or taco, let her know.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels
Nightclubs Cash Cow and Vice Park To Add to Bougie Strip Near Deep Ellum

Openings & Closings

Nightclubs Cash Cow and Vice Park To Add to Bougie Strip Near Deep Ellum

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Visiting Dallas for the All-Star Game? Here's an Insider's Guide of Where To Eat

Food & Drink News

Visiting Dallas for the All-Star Game? Here's an Insider's Guide of Where To Eat

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Goodwins on Greenville Avenue Is an Instant Classic

First Look

Goodwins on Greenville Avenue Is an Instant Classic

By Chris Wolfgang
After a Fire Earlier This Year, Baby Back Shak is Back and Hotter Than Ever

Food & Drink News

After a Fire Earlier This Year, Baby Back Shak is Back and Hotter Than Ever

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation