 New Mr Max Richardson Location Is Opening | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Mr Max to Open a Second Location

We have something new to live for this summer. One of our top 100 restaurants will grace Richardson with a second location.
May 17, 2024
Mr Max is expanding.
Mr Max is expanding. Lauren Drewes Daniels
Share this:
The (very) well-loved Mr Max has announced a second location after decades of success in Irving. A sign on the door at the new space, where Monta Ramen used to be on Coit Road in Richardson, says it plans to open next month (June).

A Dallas Observer Top 100 Restaurant, Mr Max has garnered a devoted following throughout its three decades of business. It’s so good that it’s notoriously hard to get into, but so worth the wait. Nabbing a reservation or showing up when the doors open is recommended.

The original Mr Max is in a nondescript strip mall in Irving next to a barber shop and insurance agency, but the interior offers a cozy and energetic adventure for the true foodie. Diners choose seating at the bar or low tables on the floor (without shoes). We’ll never not recommend the chef’s choice appetizer sampler, which is only $12.50 with a beer — and only $7.50 without.
click to enlarge takoyaki at mr max
The takoyaki is mandatory.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
There are plenty of affordable small plates, sashimi, fried oysters, noodles and ramen. We’d be remiss not to mention the mandatory takoyaki, octopus puffs topped with wiggling bonito flakes.

According to its website, the restaurant is certified by the Japan External Trade Organization as an authentic Japanese restaurant in the U.S. and calls itself one of the few authentic izakaya experiences in Texas.

The second location will have the same hidden gem vibes as the original. At the intersection of Arapaho and Coit roads in the Promenade North Shopping Center, it will share a parking lot with Reverie Bakeshop and Shahrzad Mediterranean Market, across from a Wingstop.

As adored as its Irving location has been all these years, we’ll be at the new space with bells on, and North Dallas dwellers have something new (or at least closer to home) to look forward to this summer.

Mr Max, 800 N. Coit Road, No. 2550B, Richardson. Opening in June.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
The Best Patios in Dallas

Lists

The Best Patios in Dallas

By Lauren Drewes Daniels and Carly May Gravley
Two Big Brother and Amazing Race Stars Are Bringing Their Coffee Business to Dallas

Coffee

Two Big Brother and Amazing Race Stars Are Bringing Their Coffee Business to Dallas

By Carly May Gravley
Best Places To Eat When You’re High

Marijuana

Best Places To Eat When You’re High

By Nick Reynolds and Carly May Gravley
In Dolly (and Her Krispy Kreme Doughnut Collab) We Trust

Food & Drink News

In Dolly (and Her Krispy Kreme Doughnut Collab) We Trust

By Danielle Beller
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation