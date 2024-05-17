Mr Max to Open a Second Location

The (very) well-loved Mr Max has announced a second location after decades of success in Irving. A sign on the door at the new space, where Monta Ramen used to be on Coit Road in Richardson, says it plans to open next month (June).
A Dallas Observer Top 100 Restaurant, Mr Max has garnered a devoted following throughout its three decades of business. It’s so good that it’s notoriously hard to get into, but so worth the wait. Nabbing a reservation or showing up when the doors open is recommended.
The original Mr Max is in a nondescript strip mall in Irving next to a barber shop and insurance agency, but the interior offers a cozy and energetic adventure for the true foodie. Diners choose seating at the bar or low tables on the floor (without shoes). We’ll never not recommend the chef’s choice appetizer sampler, which is only $12.50 with a beer — and only $7.50 without.
According to its website, the restaurant is certified by the Japan External Trade Organization as an authentic Japanese restaurant in the U.S. and calls itself one of the few authentic izakaya experiences in Texas.
The second location will have the same hidden gem vibes as the original. At the intersection of Arapaho and Coit roads in the Promenade North Shopping Center, it will share a parking lot with Reverie Bakeshop and Shahrzad Mediterranean Market, across from a Wingstop.
As adored as its Irving location has been all these years, we’ll be at the new space with bells on, and North Dallas dwellers have something new (or at least closer to home) to look forward to this summer.
Mr Max, 800 N. Coit Road, No. 2550B, Richardson. Opening in June.