8 New Dallas Restaurants We're Excited About

Snowbird is a bottle-service cocktail lounge and restaurant open until 2 a.m. on the weekends. Courtesy of Snowbird
Dallas continues to open restaurants at what seems like a record pace. This fall is full of new openings, and looking ahead, we're excited about some spots that will open in 2023. Here are the places we're looking forward to the most, some of which are already open and other that will be soon.

Lubellas Patisserie
10323 Ferguson Road
Pastry chef Maria Becerra trained at Bullion and Flora Street Cafe, which, when they were open, were both highly lauded restaurants. Now she and her husband finally have their own pastry shop, Lubella Patisserie, in the Casa View Shopping Center. Her Instagram feed is a siren song with pictures of mango con chili macarons, alfajores with dulce de leche, pastries and cakes. We can't wait to get intimately familiar with the bountiful goods from this spot.

Dea

7709 Inwood Road
The duo behind Lovers Seafood and Shinsei Sushi, Tracy Rathbun and Lynae Fearing, have opened a third restaurant, Dea, a Mediterranean and Italian spot with fresh pasta and plenty of seafood dishes. It's in the old Fireside Pies location in Inwood Village, with cozy bars both upstairs and downstairs. Rathbun and Fearing have a touch for creating comfortable neighborhood restaurants backed by stellar kitchens. We plan to have a closer look at this new spot soon.

Mister O1

3838 Oak Lawn Ave.
This Miami-based pizza concept is opening a restaurant on Oak Lawn Avenue on Oct. 17, inside the Two Turtle Creek tower. Chef Renato Viola, from southern Itay, is behind this pizzeria (the name O1, refers to his visa status, which is for people with exceptional pizza-making skills, or something like that). Viola opened his first pizza spot in Miami, which was born from the idea that, according to a press release, "extraordinary pizza requires the utmost attention to detail and the finest ingredients." The Miami spot was named "best pizza" in Florida in Food and Wine in 2021.

A standout pie is the "Star Carlos," which is a star-shaped pizza with ricotta, mozzarella, Spanish sausage chorizo, fresh tomatoes, arugula, avocado, Italian parmesan and a jalapeno sauce.

Andrew’s

1401 Preston Road, Plano
Andrew’s, an American-style restaurant serving pizza and pasta, is expected to open in Plano this fall. This 5,000-square-foot spot is from the Albert family, who previously owned Picasso’s Pizza & Grill in Dallas. That spot closed after 30 years of service in 2020.

Whereas most pizza restaurants serve one style of pizza, Andrew’s will serve a multitude of styles including deep dish and tavern-style from Chicago, along with Detroit and New York style and "Dallas" style, which is the type of pie served at Picasso's. This will be a true pizza melting pot. Andrew’s will also have salads, pastas and hickory-grilled steaks, plus a full bar.

Snowbird Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen

6765 Winning Drive, No. 800, Frisco
Snowbird Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen will open on Oct. 21 at The Star in Frisco. The 4,100-square-foot space offers a posh, modern setting with a focus on craft cocktails. Snowbird’s mixologist, Steve "Scuba" Underhill, uses natural ingredients and house-made syrups in his cocktail recipes, which will be created specifically for Snowbird. Bottle service is also available, and perhaps even encouraged. While there are some tables in the dining area, there are also couches and plush seating areas for small groups to gather around. The food menu includes options like a Tomahawk steak and kimchi calamari. Snowbird will be open until 2 a.m. on the weekends.

The Finch: Grill & Raw Bar

5307 E. Mockingbird Lane, No. 150, Dallas
The Finch: Grill & Raw Bar will open at Mockingbird Station in the space previously occupied by Café Express this fall, just in time for the holidays. Some menu items The Finch will offer include a crab dip with trout caviar and crispy olive oil and Yukon potato waffle, Bombay chicken tikka pizza, Japanese A5 ribeye katsu sandwich and a handmade pasta of the day.

The raw bar will serve selections of fresh-caught seafood, like snow crab, crudo, jumbo prawns and oysters on the half shell. You can “black out” your oysters to have them topped with caviar. Or, go all in for the seafood tower to try lots of different options.

Uchiko

Legacy West, Plano
Uchiko will open in the Legacy West area of Plano next summer. It's the newest venture from Austin-based restaurant group Hai Hospitality, which owns other, similarly named restaurants such as Uchi and Uchiba. This will be the group's third Uchiko restaurant, following Austin and Houston.

The restaurant will offer a nontraditional take on Japanese food by James Beard Award-winning chef Tyson Cole, who has appeared on "Iron Chef America." Look for a variety of seafood and sushi dishes with dozens of types of fish available.

Nowitzki's

DFW International Airport, Terminal C
And, finally, we're very excited about a new restaurant that is an ode to Dallas Mavericks great, Dirk Nowitzki. But we're also highly irritated this is going into the airport, and not, say, just outside the American Airlines Center. As we previously reported, Nowitzki's bar and restaurant will open sometime in 2023 and will serve a wide variety of food including Jamaican jerk chicken, chicken tikka masala and a few dishes from Nowitzki's native Germany, like chicken schnitzel. Guess it'll be a good excuse to get to the airport extra early. 
