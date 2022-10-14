DFW Airport to Get Virtual Dirk Restaurant and We're Only a Little Annoyed

On Thursday, The Dallas Morning News reported that DFW's board of directors approved a restaurant that is an ode to longtime Mavs great Dirk Nowitzki, the power forward who played 21 years for the Dallas Mavericks and was a 14-time All-Star with 15 playoff appearances, including 2011 when the team won the NBA Championship. This new restaurant is located in Terminal C.
Are you serious, Clark?
A Dirk sports bar would have been nice next to the American Airlines Center instead of the all-day brunch spot called the Place 2 Be. But what do we MFFL know? (Not enough, apparently.)
Nowitzki's bar and restaurant will open sometime in 2023 and will serve an internationally inspired menu like Jamaican jerk chicken, chicken tikka masala and a few dishes from Nowitzki's native Germany, such as chicken schnitzel.
The restaurant will be operated by the D&B Mitchell Group, which has apparently partnered with Nowitzki on the spot. From their website, "Welcome to my first restaurant! My goal was to have a menu that reflected not only what I love to eat but also how I love to eat. Whether it’s in training, with my family, or traveling the globe, I wanted my menu to reflect who I am so you can get to know me through this restaurant. I hope you will enjoy it and come see us again anytime you pass through Dallas Ft. Worth International Airport."
When Dirk Nowitzki arrived in Dallas, no one had ever seen a game like his. The Big German made it legendary.— DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) October 13, 2022
And we're excited to announce a new bar and restaurant coming to DFW Airport that shares that uniquely iconic DNA: Nowtizki is coming to Terminal C in Summer 2023. pic.twitter.com/ghoc4aKN2a
The restaurant will have a virtual-like dining experience. Guests will be bathed in photos, memorabilia and clips from the MVP's time on the court. Perhaps an agitated Mark Cuban can stop by and yell at the waitstaff, just for old-time's sake. It'd be fun. We'd all laugh afterwards and leave big tips.
The restaurant will be near Gate 37 in Terminal C. Because putting it next to the AAC would not have made any sense at all.