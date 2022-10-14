Support Us

DFW Airport to Get Virtual Dirk Restaurant and We're Only a Little Annoyed

October 14, 2022 4:00AM

Nowitzki is headed to Terminal C.
DFW International Airport is a hot spot on the local culinary scene. Earlier this year we got a sneak peek at an exclusive restaurant for select international flights with a menu backed by chef Tiffany Derry. It cost $100 just to get into this swank lounge in Terminal D, but once inside, guests can dine at an American Airlines' Flagship Lounge (not included in the price of admission) and enjoy many other amenities.

On Thursday, The Dallas Morning News reported that DFW's board of directors approved a restaurant that is an ode to longtime Mavs great Dirk Nowitzki, the power forward who played 21 years for the Dallas Mavericks and was a 14-time All-Star with 15 playoff appearances, including 2011 when the team won the NBA Championship. This new restaurant is located in Terminal C.

Are you serious, Clark?

A Dirk sports bar would have been nice next to the American Airlines Center instead of the all-day brunch spot called the Place 2 Be. But what do we MFFL know? (Not enough, apparently.)

Nowitzki's bar and restaurant will open sometime in 2023 and will serve an internationally inspired menu like Jamaican jerk chicken, chicken tikka masala and a few dishes from Nowitzki's native Germany, such as chicken schnitzel.
The restaurant will be operated by the D&B Mitchell Group, which has apparently partnered with Nowitzki on the spot. From their website, "Welcome to my first restaurant! My goal was to have a menu that reflected not only what I love to eat but also how I love to eat. Whether it’s in training, with my family, or traveling the globe, I wanted my menu to reflect who I am so you can get to know me through this restaurant. I hope you will enjoy it and come see us again anytime you pass through Dallas Ft. Worth International Airport."

The restaurant will have a virtual-like dining experience. Guests will be bathed in photos, memorabilia and clips from the MVP's time on the court. Perhaps an agitated Mark Cuban can stop by and yell at the waitstaff, just for old-time's sake. It'd be fun. We'd all laugh afterwards and leave big tips.

The restaurant will be near Gate 37 in Terminal C. Because putting it next to the AAC would not have made any sense at all. 
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor.
